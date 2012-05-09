(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned PT
Lippo Karawaci Tbk's (LK) proposed seven-year senior unsecured
notes an expected 'BB-(exp)' rating. The bonds are to be issued
by Theta Capital Pte. Ltd. and guaranteed by LK. The final
rating is contingent upon receipt of the final documents
conforming to information already received.
The expected rating is in line with LK's Long-term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior
unsecured rating of 'BB-'.
LK plans to use most of the proceeds from the proposed issue
to fund the development of new retail malls, hospitals, and
residential developments. Fitch is of the view that these
debt-funded expansions will not impair LK's current financial
profile, which is supported by Indonesia's favourable long-term
demand for residential properties and healthcare services, a
continued strong recurring income base, and LK's demonstrated
track record in managing the these businesses.
On 8 May 2012 Fitch upgraded LK to 'BB-' (Fitch Upgrades
Lippo Karawaci to 'BB-'; Outlook Stable, dated 8 May 2012 ), on
an improved liquidity position following strong presales in 2011
which enables the company to execute its large capex programme
with a lower reliance on debt. LK's ratings benefit from a high
proportion of recurring income from healthcare, retail malls,
and hospitality business, which helps mitigate the impact of
volatile income from property development and allows the company
to maintain a sound financial profile. This recurring income
provides adequate interest and fixed charge coverage. LK's
ratings also reflect its well-distributed debt maturity profile
and its track record of managing through property cycles.