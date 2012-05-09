(The following was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk's (LK) proposed seven-year senior unsecured notes an expected 'BB-(exp)' rating. The bonds are to be issued by Theta Capital Pte. Ltd. and guaranteed by LK. The final rating is contingent upon receipt of the final documents conforming to information already received.

The expected rating is in line with LK's Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured rating of 'BB-'.

LK plans to use most of the proceeds from the proposed issue to fund the development of new retail malls, hospitals, and residential developments. Fitch is of the view that these debt-funded expansions will not impair LK's current financial profile, which is supported by Indonesia's favourable long-term demand for residential properties and healthcare services, a continued strong recurring income base, and LK's demonstrated track record in managing the these businesses.

On 8 May 2012 Fitch upgraded LK to 'BB-' (Fitch Upgrades Lippo Karawaci to 'BB-'; Outlook Stable, dated 8 May 2012 ), on an improved liquidity position following strong presales in 2011 which enables the company to execute its large capex programme with a lower reliance on debt. LK's ratings benefit from a high proportion of recurring income from healthcare, retail malls, and hospitality business, which helps mitigate the impact of volatile income from property development and allows the company to maintain a sound financial profile. This recurring income provides adequate interest and fixed charge coverage. LK's ratings also reflect its well-distributed debt maturity profile and its track record of managing through property cycles.