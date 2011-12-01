(The following was released by the rating agency)

Dec 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' rating on Lombard Public Facilities Corp.'s (LPFC) $53.995 million convention center and hotel first-tier revenue bonds series 2005A-2. The outlook is negative.

Our recovery rating on the bonds is unchanged at '4', indicating an expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of default. The Westin Lombard Yorktown Center is a full-service hotel located in the village of Lombard in DuPage County, approximately 20 miles west of downtown Chicago and adjacent to the Yorktown Shopping Center.

Construction of the 18-story hotel was completed in August 2007, and the project consists of the 500-room hotel, a 55,500-square-foot convention center, two restaurants (Harry Caray's and Holy Mackerel), 8,000 square feet of additional banquet space, a 635-spot parking garage, and additional surface parking.

"The rating reflects our view of such factors as significant underperformance by the hotel and restaurant during the recession, the project's event risk and related potential for a future debt restructuring, and a potential increase in debt service payments of about 20% in 2012 as principal repayment begins," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ben Macdonald.

The negative outlook reflects our anticipation that the project will not achieve 1x coverage of all obligations, including the furniture, fixtures, and equipment deposits, through its net income in 2011.

