(The following was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms the 'A-'
rating on the Long Beach's (LGB, or the airport) outstanding
$121.985 million airport revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
-- Small hub with a concentrated traffic base: The airport
saw 1.53 million enplanements in fiscal year (FY) 2011 (ending
Sept. 30), of which 98% was origination & destination (O&D)
traffic. This represents a 5.0% year-over-year increase compared
to FY2010. JetBlue's concentration at the airport is high, with
79% of market share in 2011 (Fitch Issuer Default Rating 'B-'
with a Stable Outlook).
-- Low historical cost profile: The airport's cost per
enplaned passenger (CPE) was low relative to peers at $5.92 for
FY2010. The airport forecasts 2011 CPE to be slightly higher at
$6.64, increasing to the $7 range by FY2016. The airport
utilizes an ordinance like approach for rate setting, which nets
all non-airline revenues against annual debt service
obligations.
-- Conservative debt structure: All existing long term debt
is fixed rate.
-- Stable financial profile: The airport maintains adequate
financial flexibility, with 320 days cash on hand. The airport
has an internal policy to maintain coverage at 1.5 times (x) and
liquidity of 300 DCOH. Debt per enplanement is at $80 and
leverage is very high at 17.0x net debt-to-cash flow available
for debt service (CFADS). However, this is projected to decrease
to 6x by FY2013 when rates and charges reflect the completion of
the capital program.
-- Continuing capital program: The current capital
improvement plan (CIP) totals $103.73 million with a focus on
completion of the new passenger concourse and upgrades to the
historic terminal. A portion ($61.4 million) of the CIP was
issued with the series 2010 bonds, and there are currently no
anticipated future borrowings expected.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION:
--A downward trend in airport traffic, either as a result of
economic factors or volatility in the aviation sector, may have
a particularly negative effect on the airport given the reliance
on enplanement-dependent passenger facility charges (PFCs) to
cover roughly 60% of debt service requirements beginning in
FY2013.
-- Operating expense growth materially higher than the
airport's projections.
--Should JetBlue exit or substantially retrench its presence
at LGB, it is uncertain how the airport's enplanement base would
recover, given that new and/or incumbent carriers could fill
slots with smaller gauge aircraft.
SECURITY:
The bonds are secured by the net revenues generated at the
airport.
CREDIT UPDATE:
Activity at LGB is restricted to 41 commercial air carrier
slots but competition for the slots remains high. When airlines
relinquished slots in the past (Horizon in 2009, Frontier in
April 2011, and Allegiant in September 2011), the airport
received significantly more applications for slots than are
available. Despite shifting of air carrier slots and slot
restrictions, traffic levels have remained steady at or above
1.4 million enplanements.
The airport projects enplanement growth of 0.9% from FY2013
through FY2016, reflecting both slower economic recovery and the
effect of limitations on air carrier activity as a result of the
noise ordinance. The DSCR is expected to dip from a high of
4.97x in FY2010 to a low of 2.12x in FY2012, including the use
of rolling coverage and PFC revenues to support 125% of PFC
funded debt service. Without the use of rolling coverage, DSCR
is projected to be approximately 1.87x in FY2012, consistent
with management's internal policy to maintain a 1.5x DSCR on a
cash flow basis. Under various Fitch scenarios contemplating a
pull-down of service by the airport's largest carrier, coverage
falls below this level; however, this may be mitigated by modest
increases in the airport's CPE levels. Fitch views the
potential for a reduction in debt service coverage as a risk;
however, the airport's low cost structure and strong liquidity
position partially mitigate the potentially descending trend in
coverage.
The airport's capital improvement program focuses primarily
on permanent terminal improvements, including construction of a
new $41 million passenger concourse with permanent facilities
for passenger holdrooms, restrooms, concession opportunities,
and consolidated passenger screening. The plan also covers some
rehabilitation of the airport's runways, taxiways, and other
infrastructure from 2011 through 2016. The total cost of theCIP
is currently estimated at $103.73 million, with last year's
series 2010 bond issuance covering approximately 60% of total
program costs. The remainder of the airport's CIP is expected to
be funded internally from pay-as-you-go monies and grants.
Approximately 85% of PFC revenues will be eligible to service
the related debt for the terminal, and management plans to use
PFC revenues equal to 125% of PFC funded debt service, allowing
the airport to maintain competitive airline rates and charges
throughout the forecast period. OtherCIP projects will be
contingent on the availability of grants, and will be funded
through a mix of PFCs, airport improvement program grants, and
internal airport funds.
The airport is located between major business and tourist
destinations between Los Angeles and Orange Counties, with
convenient access to the major freeway links in Southern
California. Long Beach Airport is owned by the City of Long
Beach. The mayor and the city council of Long Beach serve as the
board of directors and set policies for the airport. The airport
director and airport staff oversee day-to-day operations.