SEOUL/HONG KONG, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Lotte Shopping Co., Ltd.'s ('A-'/Stable) proposed senior
unsecured USD notes due 2017 an expected rating of 'A-(exp)'.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
Lotte's rating reflects the company's leading position in
Korea's retail industry with a major presence across all retail
formats. However, Fitch expects continued investments and a
slowdown in the domestic retail market to pressure Lotte's
credit metrics in 2012. As such, Fitch believes there is little
headroom at the company's current rating level.
Aggressive investments have increased Lotte's adjusted net
debt in its non-financial operations to KRW6trn at end-December
2011 from KRW3trn at end-2009. This caused net leverage
(adjusted net debt to operating EBITDAR) from its non-financial
operations to rise to 2.5x in 2011 from 1.8x in 2009.
Furthermore, Lotte's expansion into emerging markets, aimed at
higher growth prospects, increases its overall business risk
profile. Given Lotte's lack of experience and scale in overseas
markets, Fitch believes it will still be at least two to three
years before the company's overseas operations become profitable
as a whole.
The higher risk stemming from its increased debt has, to a
large extent, been mitigated by robust profitability and
operating cash flow of Lotte's domestic department stores and
discount stores. In 2011, Lotte posted total revenue and EBITDA
of KRW21.5trn (up 16.9% yoy) and KRW1.95trn (8.3% yoy),
respectively in its non-financial operations. Fitch expects
Lotte to continue to generate stable operating cash flow
although growth is likely to ease in 2012 with a slowing
domestic economy and softer consumer demand.
Fitch may consider a rating downgrade if Lotte's net
(non-financial operations) rises above 2.5x and if its FFO fixed
charge coverage (non-financial operations) remains below 4.0x on
a sustained basis. Additional debt-funded acquisitions or
higher-than-expected capex could also pressure the rating.
Lotte is a leading retailer in Korea, encompassing
department stores, discount stores, supermarkets, convenience
stores, TV home shopping and internet shopping. Consolidated
revenue in 2011 was KRW22.3trn. Lotte is one of the key
affiliates of the Lotte Group - a major conglomerate in Korea.