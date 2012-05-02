(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/HONG KONG, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Lotte Shopping Co., Ltd.'s ('A-'/Stable) proposed senior unsecured USD notes due 2017 an expected rating of 'A-(exp)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

Lotte's rating reflects the company's leading position in Korea's retail industry with a major presence across all retail formats. However, Fitch expects continued investments and a slowdown in the domestic retail market to pressure Lotte's credit metrics in 2012. As such, Fitch believes there is little headroom at the company's current rating level.

Aggressive investments have increased Lotte's adjusted net debt in its non-financial operations to KRW6trn at end-December 2011 from KRW3trn at end-2009. This caused net leverage (adjusted net debt to operating EBITDAR) from its non-financial operations to rise to 2.5x in 2011 from 1.8x in 2009. Furthermore, Lotte's expansion into emerging markets, aimed at higher growth prospects, increases its overall business risk profile. Given Lotte's lack of experience and scale in overseas markets, Fitch believes it will still be at least two to three years before the company's overseas operations become profitable as a whole.

The higher risk stemming from its increased debt has, to a large extent, been mitigated by robust profitability and operating cash flow of Lotte's domestic department stores and discount stores. In 2011, Lotte posted total revenue and EBITDA of KRW21.5trn (up 16.9% yoy) and KRW1.95trn (8.3% yoy), respectively in its non-financial operations. Fitch expects Lotte to continue to generate stable operating cash flow although growth is likely to ease in 2012 with a slowing domestic economy and softer consumer demand.

Fitch may consider a rating downgrade if Lotte's net (non-financial operations) rises above 2.5x and if its FFO fixed charge coverage (non-financial operations) remains below 4.0x on a sustained basis. Additional debt-funded acquisitions or higher-than-expected capex could also pressure the rating.

Lotte is a leading retailer in Korea, encompassing department stores, discount stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, TV home shopping and internet shopping. Consolidated revenue in 2011 was KRW22.3trn. Lotte is one of the key affiliates of the Lotte Group - a major conglomerate in Korea.