SEOUL/HONG KONG, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Lotte Shopping Business Management (Hong Kong)
Limited's proposed senior unsecured CNY notes an expected rating
of 'A-(exp)'. The notes are guaranteed by Lotte Shopping Co.,
Ltd. (Lotte, 'A-'/Stable). The final rating is contingent upon
the receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.
Despite a series of acquisitions, Lotte's profitability and
cash flow-generation in its core domestic retail operations have
improved significantly over the past three to four years. Fitch
believes the company's credit profile will remain well within
the agency's expectations for the current rating level.
Due to aggressive acquisitions over the last two to three
years, Lotte's net debt in its non-financial operations
increased to KRW2.9trn at end-September 2011 from KRW1.4trn at
end-2009. Furthermore, Lotte's expansion into developing
markets, aimed at higher growth prospects, increases its overall
business risk profile. Given Lotte's lack of experience and
scale in overseas markets, Fitch believes it will be at least
two to three years before the company's overseas operations
become profitable as a whole.
However, the higher risk stemming from its increased debt
has been mitigated to a large extent by Lotte's
stronger-than-expected profitability and operating cash flow, on
the back of strong revenue growth in both its domestic
department stores and discount store business. In YTD September
2011, operating profit from its non-financial operations
increased 6% to KRW1trn. Fitch expects the trend to continue
with robust top-line growth and improving operating cash flow
across all segments, resulting in credit metrics improvement
from 2011 onwards.
Fitch would consider a rating downgrade if Lotte's adjusted
net debt/operating EBITDAR (non-financial operations) rises
above 2.5x (FY10: 2.3x) or its FFO fixed charge coverage
(non-financial operations) falls below 4.0x (FY10: 3.8x) on a
sustained basis.
Lotte is a leading retailer in Korea, encompassing
department stores, discount stores, supermarkets, convenience
stores, TV home shopping and internet shopping. Consolidated
revenue in 2010 was KRW20.3trn. Lotte is one of the key
affiliates in the Lotte Group - a major conglomerate in Korea.