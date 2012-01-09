(The following was released by the rating agency)
Jan 8 - (Fitch) This announcement corrects the version
issued on 23 December 2011 to remove the word "Private" from the
issuer's name. An amended version follows:
Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based L&T Samakhiali
Gandhidham Tollway Limited's (LTSGTL) INR9,620m project bank
loans and INR800m non-fund based bank guarantee at 'Fitch
BBB(ind)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
LTSGTL is an SPV incorporated to undertake the
implementation of a lane expansion project on a design, build,
finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis under a 24-year
concession from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI;
'Fitch AAA(ind)'/ Stable). Located in the Kutch region of
Gujarat in western India, the road is a 56km stretch between
Samakhiali and Gandhidham, and is part of the national highway,
NH-8A. The SPV is 99% owned by L&T Infrastructure Development
Projects Ltd. (97.5% owned by Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T)) and 1%
by L&T.
The affirmation reflects the progress of the lane expansion,
albeit at slower-than-expected pace. However, the slower
expansion is mitigated by the sound execution track record of
the sponsor/ engineering, procurement & construction (EPC)
contractor, by its reputation and financial strength as well as
by the fixed price EPC contract. In addition, tolling has
already commenced although revenue ramp-up could be affected.
Revenue ramp-up is below management's forecasts. If revenue
grows at the same pace as seen in the one year since tolling
commenced in September 2010, there could be a INR400m shortfall
in internal accruals (toll revenue net of expenses and taxes)
available to finance the project's cost over the 30- month
construction period. However, any shortfall is expected to be
met by equity injection from the financially strong sponsors.
The rating is constrained by revenue and financial risk.
This is a single asset with full exposure to market risk.
Traffic patronage is susceptible to economic cycles,
particularly since commercial vehicles dominate (70%) the
traffic mix and growth rate assumptions are aggressive. While
the toll road serves as a vital link between two key ports
which, given chronic capacity shortages, have exhibited a
secular growth rate in the long-term, they remain susceptible to
economic cycles and factors affecting international trade. The
toll road connects two large ports in Gujarat viz., Kandla (one
of India's 12 major ports, owned by the Government of India) and
Mundra (India's largest private-sector operated port) with the
rest of the state and the country.
In the absence of competing roads of adequate capacity and
quality, most long-haul traffic has to pass through Samakhiali,
where the project's single toll plaza is situated. The road also
links the Kutch region with important commercial centres such as
Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Porbandar in Gujarat. Industrial activity
along the corridor is fairly widespread. However, mandatory
revenue share - a fixed amount irrespective of actual toll
revenue generated - reduces margin available for debt service.
Debt service coverage is thin even in Fitch's base case.
Cash flow support from sponsors is essential to meet the
expected revenue shortfall in servicing debt obligations and
this is ensured via a Board resolution from the sponsors to
extend equity support during the initial years of operations.
Lender protection measures are weak with loose or non-existent
loan covenants; Monthly principal repayments and a floating
interest rate add to the financial risk.
Future rating direction will be influenced by the timeliness
and adequacy of sponsor equity injections - both budgeted and
otherwise, including bridging shortfalls in internal accruals to
enable timely completion and revenue ramp-up.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst : S. Nandakumar, Senior Director +91 44 4340
1710, Fitch Ratings India Pvt Ltd, 4th Floor, D South, Tidel
Park No. 4, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Taramani Chennai 600113.
Secondary Analyst : Shyamali Rajivan, Associate Director,
+91 44 4340 1708.
Committee Chairperson: Dan Robertson, Managing Director +44
20 3530 1312.