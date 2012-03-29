(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 29 (Fitch)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL;
'A'/Stable), London branch's USD250m junior subordinated notes -
also known as exchangeable capital securities (ECS) - a final
rating of 'BB+'. Fitch had previously assigned an expected
rating of 'BB+ (exp)' to the issue.
In line with Fitch's criteria for rating bank regulatory
capital securities the ECS are rated five notches below MBL's
Viability Rating (VR) of 'a' to reflect subordination and fully
discretionary coupon payments.
MBL expects the ECS to qualify as additional Tier 1 capital
under Basel III. ECS are mandatorily convertible instruments
that rank ahead of ordinary shareholders only.
Mandatory exchange of all ECS for ordinary shares of
Macquarie Group Limited (MGL; 'A-'/Stable), the listed parent of
MBL, occurs five years after issue (20 June 2017), with the
proceeds of issuing the ordinary shares subsequently
downstreamed to MBL. Mandatory exchange is subject to a number
of conditions. If these conditions are not met, the exchange is
postponed until the next semi-annual interest payment date upon
which they are met.
Mandatory exchange of all ECS also occurs if MBL's core Tier
1 ratio (or the Basel III equivalent common equity Tier 1 ratio)
falls below 5.125%; the Australian Prudential Regulation
Authority (APRA; the Australian prudential regulator) determines
MBL would be unviable without exchange; public sector capital is
to be injected; or more than 50% of MBL is sold to another
entity.
Interest payment is at the absolute discretion of the
Directors of MBL. APRA can also prevent the payment of interest.
Interest is non-cumulative and non-payment does not constitute
an event of default. However, if interest payments are not made,
both MBL and MGL are prevented from paying dividends on ordinary
shares until an interest payment is made on the ECS.