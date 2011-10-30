(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings comments that Macquarie Group Limited's (MGL; 'A'/Stable/'F1') plans to conduct an on-market buyback of up to 10% of its ordinary shares should not result in any rating action.

This view is predicated on any share buyback being funded by capital generated through efficiency initiatives and the potential future issuance of a Basel III qualifying hybrid capital instrument, and not from the group's existing regulatory surplus capital.

As MGL's strong capital position is one of its key rating drivers, a material deterioration in current regulatory surplus capital, for example through share buybacks, may lead to negative rating action.

The proposed buyback is more likely to reflect an effort by MGL to improve the efficiency of the capital mix rather than a group view that future growth prospects have diminished. MGL was somewhat acquisitive following the 2007-2009 global financial crisis, and is likely to remain an opportunistic acquirer while focusing on organic growth.

Nevertheless, Fitch does not anticipate that the group will allow acquisitions or organic growth to significantly weaken its balance sheet position. At 30 September 2011, MGL reported surplus capital of AUD3.5bn above its regulatory minimum of AUD8.8bn. MGL's banking subsidiary, Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL; 'A+'/Stable/'F1'), reported a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.3% and a Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.1% at the same date. MBL has indicated it is well-positioned for the implementation of Basel III, with a fully harmonised common equity Tier 1 ratio of 9.8%.

Even under the Australian regulator's conservative application of Basel III, MBL estimates its common equity Tier 1 ratio at 7.9%, above the 7% minimum (including the capital conservation buffer). MGL is the non-operating holding company of the Macquarie group, which undertakes both commercial and investment banking business. Operations span markets in Australia, the UK, Europe, Asia and the US.

The ratings of MGL and its subsidiaries are listed below:

Macquarie Group Limited (MGL):

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'A'; Stable Outlook

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F1'

- Viability Rating: 'a'

- Individual Rating: 'B'

- Support Rating: '5'

- Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor'

- Senior unsecured debt: 'A'

- Hybrid capital instruments: 'BBB'

Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL):

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'A+'; Stable Outlook

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F1'

- Viability Rating: 'a+'

- Individual Rating: 'B'

- Support Rating: '3'

- Support Rating Floor: 'BB'

- AUD-denominated government guaranteed senior debt: 'AAA'

- Foreign currency-denominated government guaranteed senior debt: 'AA+'

- Senior unsecured debt: 'A+'

- Subordinated debt: 'A'

- Hybrid capital instruments: 'BBB+'

Macquarie Financial Holdings Limited (MFHL):

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'A'; Stable Outlook

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F1'

- Support Rating: '1'

Macquarie International Finance Limited (MIFL):

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'A'; Stable Outlook

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F1'

- Individual Rating: 'B/C'

- Support Rating: '1'