(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings comments that
Macquarie Group Limited's (MGL; 'A'/Stable/'F1') plans to
conduct an on-market buyback of up to 10% of its ordinary shares
should not result in any rating action.
This view is predicated on any share buyback being funded by
capital generated through efficiency initiatives and the
potential future issuance of a Basel III qualifying hybrid
capital instrument, and not from the group's existing regulatory
surplus capital.
As MGL's strong capital position is one of its key rating
drivers, a material deterioration in current regulatory surplus
capital, for example through share buybacks, may lead to
negative rating action.
The proposed buyback is more likely to reflect an effort by
MGL to improve the efficiency of the capital mix rather than a
group view that future growth prospects have diminished. MGL was
somewhat acquisitive following the 2007-2009 global financial
crisis, and is likely to remain an opportunistic acquirer while
focusing on organic growth.
Nevertheless, Fitch does not anticipate that the group will
allow acquisitions or organic growth to significantly weaken its
balance sheet position. At 30 September 2011, MGL reported
surplus capital of AUD3.5bn above its regulatory minimum of
AUD8.8bn. MGL's banking subsidiary, Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL;
'A+'/Stable/'F1'), reported a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.3%
and a Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.1% at the same date. MBL has
indicated it is well-positioned for the implementation of Basel
III, with a fully harmonised common equity Tier 1 ratio of 9.8%.
Even under the Australian regulator's conservative
application of Basel III, MBL estimates its common equity Tier 1
ratio at 7.9%, above the 7% minimum (including the capital
conservation buffer). MGL is the non-operating holding company
of the Macquarie group, which undertakes both commercial and
investment banking business. Operations span markets in
Australia, the UK, Europe, Asia and the US.
The ratings of MGL and its subsidiaries are listed below:
Macquarie Group Limited (MGL):
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F1'
- Viability Rating: 'a'
- Individual Rating: 'B'
- Support Rating: '5'
- Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor'
- Senior unsecured debt: 'A'
- Hybrid capital instruments: 'BBB'
Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL):
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'A+'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F1'
- Viability Rating: 'a+'
- Individual Rating: 'B'
- Support Rating: '3'
- Support Rating Floor: 'BB'
- AUD-denominated government guaranteed senior debt: 'AAA'
- Foreign currency-denominated government guaranteed senior
debt: 'AA+'
- Senior unsecured debt: 'A+'
- Subordinated debt: 'A'
- Hybrid capital instruments: 'BBB+'
Macquarie Financial Holdings Limited (MFHL):
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F1'
- Support Rating: '1'
Macquarie International Finance Limited (MIFL):
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F1'
- Individual Rating: 'B/C'
- Support Rating: '1'