(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, August 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Macquarie Group Limited (MGL) and its subsidiaries, Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL), Macquarie Financial Holdings Limited (MFHL) and Macquarie International Finance Limited (MIFL). A full list of ratings can be found at the end of this release.

A solid capital position and conservative approach to liquidity management are key drivers of the Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and Viability Ratings of MGL and its subsidiaries. The group's diverse business mix, prudent risk management framework and somewhat volatile earnings profile are also factored into the ratings. The Long-Term IDR of the group's banking subsidiary, MBL, is one notch higher than that of MGL, reflecting MBL's lower risk profile.

MGL's balance sheet remains a rating strength. Liquid assets increased during the financial year ended 31 March 2011 (FY11) to AUD26bn, or 30% of funded assets. The group's funding mix has also improved, with a shift towards deposits at the expense of wholesale funding - wholesale funding maturing during FY12 equated to just 16% of funded assets at FYE11, while deposits were 36%.

Capital declined during FY11 as the group deployed resources for growth. Nevertheless, the group maintains a suitable surplus over regulatory requirements (AUD2.9bn, or 33%, at 30 June 2011). MBL, which is subject to bank prudential requirements, reported a Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.6%.

Asset quality continued to improve in FY11, with impaired loans falling to AUD792m, or 1.59% of gross loans, from AUD1.1bn and 2.2%, respectively, at FYE10, while impaired debt investments were a modest AUD117m. While there is still a high level of uncertainty and volatility in global markets, further significant declines in impaired assets during FY12 are unlikely.

Profitability improved during FY11, reflecting solid revenue growth and a substantial decline in impairment charges. Recent investments, particularly in fund management, have improved earnings stability, although the performance of a number of MGL's businesses remains somewhat volatile as they are closely linked to market conditions. Adverse market conditions since FYE11 may have a negative earnings impact on these businesses in H112.

Factors that may have an adverse impact on ratings include a material weakening of the liquidity position, a sustained period of low returns and/or reputational damage.

MGL is the non-operating holding company of the Macquarie group. Operations span markets in Australia, the UK, Europe, Asia and the US. Its two main operating subsidiaries are MBL, which undertakes the group's more traditional banking operations, and MFHL, the group's investment banking arm. MIFL is wholly-owned by MBL and provides funding solely to Macquarie group entities; a key driver of its Long-term IDR is the potential for support from the broader Macquarie group.

The ratings of MGL and its subsidiaries are listed below:

Macquarie Group Limited (MGL):

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook;

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1';

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a';

Individual Rating: affirmed at 'B';

Support Rating: affirmed at '5';

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor';

Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'; and

Hybrid capital instruments: affirmed at 'BBB'.

Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL):

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook;

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1';

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+';

Individual Rating: affirmed at 'B';

Support Rating: affirmed at '3';

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB';

AUD-denominated government guaranteed senior debt: affirmed at 'AAA';

Foreign currency-denominated government guaranteed senior debt: affirmed at 'AA+';

Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+';

Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A'; and

Hybrid capital instruments: affirmed at 'BBB+'.

Macquarie Financial Holdings Limited (MFHL):

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook;

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1'; and

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'.

Macquarie International Finance Limited (MIFL):

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook;

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1';

Individual Rating: affirmed at 'B/C'; and

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'.