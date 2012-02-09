(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 9, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BBB/A-2' ratings on Macquarie Group Ltd. (Macquarie) and 'A/A-1' ratings on Macquarie Bank Ltd. (MBL) were unchanged following Macquarie's operational briefing to analysts and investors on Feb. 7, 2012. Our outlook for both entities remains stable.

In its operational briefing Macquarie:

-- Flagged its expectations that 2012 profitability would be 25% lower than in 2011;

-- Outlined a potential buyback of up to 10% of its ordinary shares in fiscal 2013; and

-- Provided an operational update of and outlook for its major business units.

Despite expectations for lower profitability for fiscal 2012 and the potential for a capital buyback, our opinion is that Macquarie's capitalization and earnings are likely to remain "adequate" in the context of our rating criteria, at the current rating level.

Standard & Poor's notes that its long-term counterparty rating on Macquarie Group Ltd. was lowered to 'BBB' from 'A-' (two notches) on Dec. 1, 2011 following a review under Standard & Poor's revised global bank criteria (published Nov. 9, 2011). At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed (did not change) its 'A' long-term counterparty credit rating on Macquarie Bank Ltd., the main operating entity and Australian licensed banking entity within the Macquarie group of companies. This reflects our view of MBL's moderately high likelihood of extraordinary government support in a crisis, due to MBL's "moderate" systemic importance to Australia's economy, and our assessment of the Australian government as being "highly supportive" of institutions that are core to the national economy.

Barring unexpected material negative events, we currently believe that Macquarie's expectations for weaker profitability in fiscal 2012, as well as potentially lower capital ratios in 2013, should be accommodated at the current 'BBB' rating level. That said, we will continue to monitor the effects of persistent difficult markets on Macquarie to ensure continuing congruence with our view of Macquarie's future prospects and credit standing.