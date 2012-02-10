(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, February 10 (Fitch) - Fitch Ratings said its recent move to place Macquarie Group Limited (MGL, 'A' RWN/'F1' RWN) and its Australian subsidiaries on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) has no impact on the structured finance (SF) transactions in which Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL, 'A+' RWN/'F1') a subsidiary of MGL, is a counterparty.

The rating action has no impact on the structured finance transactions mentioned below as MBL remains an eligible counterparty under Fitch's counterparty criteria. The SF transactions in which MBL has a counterparty role: As interest rate swap provider for:

Firstmac Bond Series 2-2005 Trust PUMA Masterfund P-17 PUMA Masterfund S-6 PUMA Masterfund S-7 PUMA Masterfund S-9 Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2009 Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2-2008 PUMA Masterfund P-15

As both interest rate swap provider and account bank for: SMART Series 2009-1 Trust SMART Series 2010-1US Trust SMART Series 2010-2 Trust SMART Series 2011-1US Trust SMART Series 2011-2 Trust SMART Series 2011-3 Trust SMART Series 2011-4US Trust

As both interest rate swap provider and liquidity facility provider for: PUMA Masterfund P-16

Fitch expects that counterparties involved in SF transactions have the operational knowledge and capability to perform the functions for which they are contractually obligated to perform. Given that the rating of the highest rated notes in each of the above mentioned transactions is above 'A+sf', Fitch expects that an eligible counterparty will have a minimum Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and a minimum Short-Term IDR of 'F1'. For more information see "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions" dated 14 March 2011.