CHENNAI/SINGAPORE, January 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Macred India Private Limited (Macred) a National
Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' with Stable Outlook. A
list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
The ratings reflect the strong background of Macred's
sponsors in the domestic pharmaceutical industry. The ratings
also factor in the strong revenue visibility from its major
customer, Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL), for which Macred was
created primarily to provide specific pharmaceutical
intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).
The ratings further reflect Macred's low counterparty risk
given DRL's strong credit profile, which is one of India's
leading pharma companies. The ratings also consider the 25 years
of experience of Macred's sponsors in the pharmaceutical
industry, a mature domestic market for its products, its
proximity to the port and various major pharma companies and
DRL, and also the long moratorium period for bank loans of
almost three years.
The ratings are, however, constrained by the fact that three
quarters (more than 2,000 metric tons per annum (MTPA)) of its
3,400 MTPA of pharma intermediate and API manufacturing plant
are still under construction, while only phase IA (1,000 MTPA)
was commissioned during the third quarter of the financial year
to end March 2012 (FY12). However, Fitch notes the project's
qualified management team seconded from DRL and that the project
is progressing ahead of schedule.
A negative rating action may result from any delays in
commissioning the remaining phases of the plant leading to
lower-than-projected revenues. A positive rating action may
result from timely completion of Phase IIB of the project along
with achievement of projected revenues, margins and credit
metrics for FY14. Macred was incorporated in 2008 by the
sponsors of DRL - GV Prasad and K Satish Reddy - to produce
pharma intermediates and APIs using green chemistry (involving
efficient environmentally friendly manufacturing processes).
The plant construction is funded by a INR1,250m term loan
and INR825m equity from Macred sponsors.
Fitch has also assigned ratings to Macred's bank facilities
as follows: INR1,250m term loan: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' INR120m
fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch
A3(ind)' INR35m non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A3(ind)'