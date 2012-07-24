(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned India-based Mahajan Fabrics Private Limited (MFPL) a
National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is
Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the
end of the commentary.
The ratings are constrained by MFPL's weak credit profile as
visible by high net financial leverage of 7.65x and low interest
coverage of 1.44x in FY12 (year end March). The ratings are also
constrained by MFPL's stressed liquidity position as reflected
by the 99% working capital utilisation in FY12. The tight
liquidity is a result of the working capital intensive nature of
MFPL's business.
The ratings are further constrained by MFPL's limited
operational history since its incorporation in June 2008, small
size of operations, presence in the highly fragmented and
competitive domestic garmenting industry and its exposure to
volatile international markets and forex risks.
However, the latter is partially mitigated by the use of
forward cover agreements. However, the ratings derive strength
from the growth in MFPL's revenue and EBITDA margins to
INR223.67m from INR55.4m and to 4.47% from 1.16% in FY12 from
FY09, respectively.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include
deterioration in EBITDA leading to interest coverage below 1.20x
on a sustained basis.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include an
improvement in EBITDA leading to interest coverage above 2.00x
on a sustained basis.
Established in 2008, Mahajan Fabrics manufactures garments
at a total installed capacity of 2.5 million pieces per annum
for both the domestic and export markets. The firm reported
EBITDA of INR10.66m in FY12.
MFPL's bank facilities have also been assigned ratings as
follows:
INR50m fund-based working limit: National Long-Term 'Fitch
B+(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A4(ind)'
INR30m term loan: National Long-Term 'Fitch B+(ind)'