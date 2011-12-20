(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in
a new report that the Outlook on major Thai banks is Stable
despite the impact from the severe flooding and potential risks
from a global economic slowdown. This is based on the agency's
expectation that the banks will remain resilient on the back of
strong capital, improved reserve coverage and profitability.
Fitch expects the floods to result in GDP decline in Q411
due to business and spending disruption, although this is likely
to be mitigated somewhat by a strong post-flood economic
rebound. Risks over asset quality deterioration and provisioning
as a result of the floods should be alleviated by The Bank of
Thailand's forbearance on flood-affected borrowers by six to 12
months. Downside risks to Fitch's view could stem from a delayed
recovery process. In a severe stress scenario, banks with lower
reserves could be more impacted.
Strong loan growth without a parallel expansion of the
deposit base has led to a steady rise in the loans-to-deposits
ratio and, consequently, growing funding and liquidity risks.
Increased global financial market volatility could exacerbate
such risks for Thai banks, particularly small to medium-sized
banks. Excessive issuance of bills of exchange and over-reliance
on foreign-currency wholesale may also lead Fitch to revise the
Outlook to Negative.
The report, '2012 Outlook: Major Thai Banks', is available
on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.