(The following was released by the rating agency)Link to Fitch
Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: Malaysia Banks here
SINGAPORE, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that the Outlooks of its rated Malaysian banks are
expected to remain Stable, even if a fresh economic slowdown
were to emerge from the mounting global uncertainty.
Downward rating risks could arise should such a downturn,
particularly if sharp and protracted, lead to significant
capital impairment risks for the local banks.
However, the agency views this likelihood as fairly low, due
to their satisfactory loss-absorption qualities and risk
management, as well as a prudent regulatory environment. Fitch
believes Bank Negara Malaysia will closely monitor household
debt, which - at 76% of end-2010 GDP - remains high and leaves
the banking sector vulnerable to sharp increases in unemployment
and interest rates.
Precautionary measures may be tightened further to those
introduced in 2010-H111 to prevent households from
over-extending themselves, particularly in an environment of
continued ample liquidity, low interest rates and rising asset
prices.
This, together with banks' satisfactory risk management,
underpins Fitch's view that domestic loans to individuals will
remain of fairly sound quality through credit cycles.
While the ongoing sovereign turmoil in Europe is unlikely to
materially impact on the local bank's credit profiles, global
economic prospects are becoming increasingly weak, posing fresh
downside risks to the Malaysian economy and banking system.
Fitch believes that the impact of higher credit costs can be
absorbed largely through banks' earnings, leaving limited risk
of capital erosion.
Such resilience was also observed in the 2008-2009 global
economic crisis and is broadly consistent with the conclusion of
the agency's stress test. The low threat to capital, together
with management's satisfactory record, supports Fitch's
expectations that the domestic banks' capitalisation will remain
broadly intact, with an average core Tier 1 capital adequacy
ratio (excluding hybrids) of about 9%. The core capitalisation
of major Malaysian banks - while modest by regional comparison -
is satisfactory relative to their risk profiles and steady
operating environment.
Fitch continues to see deposits as the banks' primary
funding source due to ample domestic liquidity. In contrast,
competition may impede deposit-gathering efforts for some
Malaysian banks in their key overseas markets, where
loan/deposit ratios are around 90%-100%.
The special report titled "2012 Outlook: Malaysian Banks "
is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.