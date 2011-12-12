(The following was released by the rating agency)Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: Malaysia Banks here

SINGAPORE, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the Outlooks of its rated Malaysian banks are expected to remain Stable, even if a fresh economic slowdown were to emerge from the mounting global uncertainty.

Downward rating risks could arise should such a downturn, particularly if sharp and protracted, lead to significant capital impairment risks for the local banks.

However, the agency views this likelihood as fairly low, due to their satisfactory loss-absorption qualities and risk management, as well as a prudent regulatory environment. Fitch believes Bank Negara Malaysia will closely monitor household debt, which - at 76% of end-2010 GDP - remains high and leaves the banking sector vulnerable to sharp increases in unemployment and interest rates.

Precautionary measures may be tightened further to those introduced in 2010-H111 to prevent households from over-extending themselves, particularly in an environment of continued ample liquidity, low interest rates and rising asset prices.

This, together with banks' satisfactory risk management, underpins Fitch's view that domestic loans to individuals will remain of fairly sound quality through credit cycles.

While the ongoing sovereign turmoil in Europe is unlikely to materially impact on the local bank's credit profiles, global economic prospects are becoming increasingly weak, posing fresh downside risks to the Malaysian economy and banking system. Fitch believes that the impact of higher credit costs can be absorbed largely through banks' earnings, leaving limited risk of capital erosion.

Such resilience was also observed in the 2008-2009 global economic crisis and is broadly consistent with the conclusion of the agency's stress test. The low threat to capital, together with management's satisfactory record, supports Fitch's expectations that the domestic banks' capitalisation will remain broadly intact, with an average core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (excluding hybrids) of about 9%. The core capitalisation of major Malaysian banks - while modest by regional comparison - is satisfactory relative to their risk profiles and steady operating environment.

Fitch continues to see deposits as the banks' primary funding source due to ample domestic liquidity. In contrast, competition may impede deposit-gathering efforts for some Malaysian banks in their key overseas markets, where loan/deposit ratios are around 90%-100%.

