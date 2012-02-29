(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, February 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Mangla Apparels India Private Limited (MAIPL) a
National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB(ind)'. The Outlook is
Stable. MAIPL's INR125m cash credit limit has also been assigned
a rating of 'Fitch BB(ind)'.
The ratings reflect MAIPL's moderate, albeit growing, scale
of operations, as reflected in its revenue of INR521m for FY11
(financial year ending March) and INR360m in FY10. The ratings
also reflect the company's high working capital requirements,
with net cash conversion cycle of 171 days in FY11 due to a high
inventory processing period of 117 days. Other risks include the
competitive nature of the textile industry and low brand
recognition.
The ratings, however, draw comfort from MAIPL's four-year
track record of sound revenue growth (CAGR: 58.4% over
FY07-FY11); it merged in FY10 with family-owned textile firm M/S
Shiv Narain Devi Sahai. The company also benefits from
vertically integrated operations by trading fabrics and
manufacturing garments. It has a diversified distribution
network across India for its garment brand 'Crimsoune Club' and
sells fabric mainly through agents and also directly to
retailers. The company has mainly outsourced its manufacturing
operations; however, product designing and quality control are
performed in-house. This enables MAIPL to offer quality products
at competitive prices.
The ratings benefit from the company's diversified customer
profile with small exposure to each customer in terms of sales
value and from MAIPL's presence in the stable domestic market
compared with export markets. The company has maintained fairly
stable EBITDAR margins (FY11: 12.4%; FY10: 9.5%; FY09: 12.2%)
due to its ability to pass on raw material price hikes to
customers and source raw materials throughout the year. The
ratings are also supported by MAIPL's moderate net financial
leverage (FY11: 2.7x; FY10: 3.4x) and comfortable net fixed
charge coverage (FY11: 3.7x; FY10: 2.4x).
Negative rating guidelines include a fall in operating
profitability and/ or an increase in the working capital
requirements or debt-led capex leading to net financial leverage
exceeding 5.5x on a sustained basis. Positive rating guidelines
include an improvement in profitability and increase in revenues
leading to a reduction in net financial leverage to below 2.5x
on a sustained basis.
Established in 2005, MAIPL manufactures garments and trades
in fabric. MAIPL sells its garments through three channels -
multi-brand outlets, shop-in-shop arrangement with five wardrobe
chains, namely Reliance Trends, Ritu Wears, Big life, Chunmun,
and Maya Lifestyle by Gitanjali group, and exclusive brand
outlets - at four locations, Delhi, Moradabad, Dehradun, and
Kathmandu. In FY11, MAIPL reported a net income of INR29.8m and
a total debt of INR165.4m, which mainly comprised of working
capital limit of INR70m and unsecured loans of INR94.7m.