NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, February 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Mangla Apparels India Private Limited (MAIPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. MAIPL's INR125m cash credit limit has also been assigned a rating of 'Fitch BB(ind)'.

The ratings reflect MAIPL's moderate, albeit growing, scale of operations, as reflected in its revenue of INR521m for FY11 (financial year ending March) and INR360m in FY10. The ratings also reflect the company's high working capital requirements, with net cash conversion cycle of 171 days in FY11 due to a high inventory processing period of 117 days. Other risks include the competitive nature of the textile industry and low brand recognition.

The ratings, however, draw comfort from MAIPL's four-year track record of sound revenue growth (CAGR: 58.4% over FY07-FY11); it merged in FY10 with family-owned textile firm M/S Shiv Narain Devi Sahai. The company also benefits from vertically integrated operations by trading fabrics and manufacturing garments. It has a diversified distribution network across India for its garment brand 'Crimsoune Club' and sells fabric mainly through agents and also directly to retailers. The company has mainly outsourced its manufacturing operations; however, product designing and quality control are performed in-house. This enables MAIPL to offer quality products at competitive prices.

The ratings benefit from the company's diversified customer profile with small exposure to each customer in terms of sales value and from MAIPL's presence in the stable domestic market compared with export markets. The company has maintained fairly stable EBITDAR margins (FY11: 12.4%; FY10: 9.5%; FY09: 12.2%) due to its ability to pass on raw material price hikes to customers and source raw materials throughout the year. The ratings are also supported by MAIPL's moderate net financial leverage (FY11: 2.7x; FY10: 3.4x) and comfortable net fixed charge coverage (FY11: 3.7x; FY10: 2.4x).

Negative rating guidelines include a fall in operating profitability and/ or an increase in the working capital requirements or debt-led capex leading to net financial leverage exceeding 5.5x on a sustained basis. Positive rating guidelines include an improvement in profitability and increase in revenues leading to a reduction in net financial leverage to below 2.5x on a sustained basis.

Established in 2005, MAIPL manufactures garments and trades in fabric. MAIPL sells its garments through three channels - multi-brand outlets, shop-in-shop arrangement with five wardrobe chains, namely Reliance Trends, Ritu Wears, Big life, Chunmun, and Maya Lifestyle by Gitanjali group, and exclusive brand outlets - at four locations, Delhi, Moradabad, Dehradun, and Kathmandu. In FY11, MAIPL reported a net income of INR29.8m and a total debt of INR165.4m, which mainly comprised of working capital limit of INR70m and unsecured loans of INR94.7m.