(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We believe that the Canadian banking sector is
encountering incremental pressure from headwinds facing the
Canadian economy, which is heightening economic risk in the
banking system.
-- We also believe that industry risk for the Canadian
banking sector is increasing. We expect that intensifying
competition for loans and deposits will lead to pressure on
profitability growth, especially in banks' retail businesses.
-- In recognition of the bank's strategic importance to its
parent, Manulife Financial Corp. (A-/Stable/--), we are
affirming our long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on
Manulife Bank at 'A+/A-1', and lowering our stand-alone credit
profile on Manulife Bank to 'bbb+' from 'a-'.
-- The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook on
Manulife Financial, as well as our expectation that Manulife
Bank will maintain its current credit profile across a range of
future scenarios.
Rating Action
On Dec. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings affirmed its
'A+/A-1' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Manulife
Bank of Canada. The outlook is stable. In addition, Standard &
Poor's lowered its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on the bank
to 'bbb+' from 'a-'.
Rationale
The rating action follows our review of banking sector
industry and economic risks in Canada, taking into account the
headwinds facing the Canadian economy, high debt levels of
Canadian consumers, expectations of decelerating loan demand and
continued pressure on margins, particularly in the Canadian
retail sector, and areas of continuing weakness in the global
economy and financial system.
We believe banks operating in Canada are vulnerable to an
expanding set of potential stresses arising from competitive
pressure on growth and margins, while asset quality is
potentially vulnerable--in light of high consumer
indebtedness--to developments that may trigger general economic
deterioration in Canada. Consequently, we lowered our anchor
stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which is the starting point
for our ratings on financial institutions operating primarily in
Canada, to 'a-' from 'a'. This is reflected in our revision of
the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) for Canada
to group '2' from '1' and our revision of the industry risk
score, a component of the BICRA, to '2' from '1' (see "Various
Rating Actions Taken On Canadian Financial Institutions Due To
Rising Industry and Economic Risks," published Dec. 13, 2012, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
We believe that the banks and credit unions are under
incremental pressure from the headwinds facing the Canadian
economy. The acceleration of household debt to record levels has
increased Canadian households' vulnerability to sudden shocks in
incomes, employment, or a spike in interest rates. Exposure to
the consumer sector accounts for nearly three-fifths of total
bank loans, and losses on banks' uninsured loan
portfolios--although recent performance levels have generally
been strong--may be driven higher in the event of a substantial
shock to household creditworthiness, though we expect effective
regulatory supervision to remain a positive influence on
Canadian bank credit quality.
Although we expect ongoing intensification of competitive
dynamics in the Canadian banking sector, we note that overall
Canada still remains positioned favorably vis-a-vis most of its
global peers. However, a slowing economy risks exacerbating the
already-intense competition between banks for loan and deposit
share and puts further pressure on the margin and profitability
of the Canadian financial institutions' retail and commercial
lending businesses, the cornerstone of Canadian banking and
largest contributor to revenues. We also believe that Canadian
financial institutions' risk tolerances may increase to
compensate for lower profitability by reaching for yield through
investments, more aggressive lending in higher yielding loans
such as personal loans and credit cards, or potentially a
pick-up in mergers and acquisitions activity.
Furthermore, we expect that continuing industry conditions
will test banks' operational capabilities. Relative performance
in areas such as service standards, cost control, operational
effectiveness, underwriting discipline, and ability to integrate
acquisitions will likely contribute to changes in market
position and financial performance, and will have an impact on
the relative credit standing among industry participants. The
ratings on Manulife Bank reflect its revised ratings anchor of
'a-', in conjunction with company-specific factors and group
support considerations.
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Manulife Bank on its
"weak" business position, "strong" capital and earnings,
"strong" risk position, "above average" funding, and "adequate"
liquidity scores (as our criteria define them). The SACP on
Manulife Bank is 'bbb+'. Standard & Poor's ratings also reflect
our view that Manulife Bank is "strategically important" to its
ultimate parent, Manulife Financial and the Manulife group.
Under our group methodology criteria, the ratings on Manulife
Bank are determined by this "strategically important"
designation, which results in an issuer credit rating being
potentially three notches above the SACP, but capped at one
notch below the group credit profile. For Manulife Bank, the
issuer credit rating is three notches above the SACP.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the
Manulife Bank of Canada will continue to produce sustainable and
consistent earnings, supported by its strong asset quality, low
loan losses, and strong Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital
ratio.
Given Manulife's concentrated exposure to the Canadian
mortgage sector, and increasing share of uninsured mortgages,
the ratings or outlook could come under pressure if there is a
substantial rise in mortgage losses, possibly in conjunction
with a return to recession with elevated unemployment levels.
The rating could come under pressure if the forecasted RAC ratio
were to fall below 10% over the next 18-24 months.
An outlook revision to positive would entail a more
diversified earnings base, improved market share, or other signs
of a strengthening market position relative to the bank's peers,
in our opinion.