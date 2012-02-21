BRIEF-Brimstone Investment Corporation says FY INAV up 21.4 pct
* Reported a profit for year under review of r197.3 million compared to a loss of r668.1 million in prior year.
(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned MARC Finance Ltd's JPY2bn Series M522 repackaged notes due 2017 a 'A-sf' rating. The Outlook is Positive.
This transaction is repackaged notes issued outside Japan, with the underlying collateral consisting of assets also outside Japan.
The rating reflects the first-to-default risk of the two risk-presenting entities in this transaction - the collateral issuer, a financial institution ('A'/Positive), and the swap counterparty, BNP Paribas (BNP; 'A+'/Stable), London branch. The rating also reflects the sound legal structure of the transaction.
The Positive Outlook is primarily driven by that of the collateral issuer's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating.
At closing, the issuer pays the note proceeds in JPY to the swap counterparty, BNP, London branch and invests the received amount in USD in collateral securities. The payment of the notes' principal and interest are backed by payments from the swap counterparty in exchange for cash flow from the collateral securities.
WARSAW/FRANFURT, Feb 27 Poland-based Griffin Real Estate plans to sell part of its asset portfolio in an initial public offering (IPO) worth about 150 million euros ($159 million) to be announced within days, market sources said.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) This commentary replaces the version published on 24 February 2017 to include the issue rating on Azerbaijan's senior unsecured short-term local-currency bond. Fitch Ratings has affirmed Azerbaijan's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' with Negative Outlooks. The issue rating on Azerbaijan's senior unsecured Foreign-Currency bond has also been affirmed at 'BB