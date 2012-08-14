(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned MARC Finance Ltd's JPY3bn Series M557 repackaged notes due 2017 a 'Asf' rating. The Outlook is Stable.

This transaction is repackaged notes issued outside Japan, with the underlying collateral consisting of assets also outside Japan.

The rating reflects the first-to-default risk of the two risk-presenting entities in this transaction - the collateral issuer, a financial institution ('A+'/Stable), and the swap counterparty, BNP Paribas (BNP; 'A+'/Stable), London branch. The rating also reflects the sound legal structure of the transaction.

The Stable Outlook is primarily driven by that of the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings on the above two entities.

At closing, the issuer pays the note proceeds in JPY to the swap counterparty, BNP Paribas, London branch, and invests the received amount in USD in collateral securities. The payment of the notes' principal and interest will be backed by payments from the swap counterparty in exchange for the cash flow from the collateral securities.