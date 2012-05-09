BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
May 10 Moody's downgrades Maricopa County S.D. 60 (Higley USD), AZ G.O. rating to A1 from Aa3
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------