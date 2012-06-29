(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Marina Bay Sands Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVSC), recently closed a refinancing of its senior secured credit facilities.

-- We are assigning our 'BB+' corporate credit rating to Marina Bay Sands and our 'BBB' issue and '1' recovery ratings to Marina Bay Sands' new Singapore dollar (S$) 5.1 billion credit facilities.

-- The positive outlook reflects our view that a higher rating on LVSC is possible over the next several quarters, based on our current performance expectations across its global portfolio of properties.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 28, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB+' corporate credit rating to Singapore-based Marina Bay Sands Pte. Ltd. (MBS), a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVSC; BB+/Positive/--). The outlook is positive.

We also assigned MBS' S$5.1 billion credit facilities our 'BBB' issue-level rating (two notches higher than our corporate credit rating) and a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a default.

The credit facilities are composed of a S$500 million revolving credit facility due Dec. 25, 2017 and a S$4.6 billion term loan due June 25, 2018. MBS will use proceeds from its new facilities to refinance existing debt, pay fees, expenses and accrued interest, and for general corporate purposes.

All other existing ratings for the Las Vegas Sands Corp. family of companies remain unchanged.

"Our corporate credit rating on MBS reflects the overall credit quality of the LVSC family of companies and is aligned with our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on LVSC," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Melissa Long.

"Despite the distinct financing structures at LVSC's U.S., Macau, and Singapore subsidiaries, we consider the consolidated entity when assessing LVSC's credit quality."

We deem the strategic relationship between the parent and each subsidiary as an important factor that has a bearing on the credit quality of the overall consolidated entity. We consider MBS to be a core subsidiary of LVSC as we believe that the company is integral to LVSC's current identity and future strategy.

MBS is wholly owned through various entities of LVSC and shares a similar brand with other group entities. Additionally, MBS represented close to half of LVSC's consolidated property level EBITDA for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, which in our view is significant.

Thus, despite credit measures on a standalone basis that might otherwise be supportive of a higher rating, we are assigning MBS a corporate credit rating at the same level as our corporate credit rating on LVSC.

The positive outlook reflects our view that a higher rating is possible over the next several quarters, based on our current performance expectations. To raise the rating to 'BBB-', we would expect leverage to be generally closer to 3x, though we would be comfortable with it temporarily spiking to the high-3x area to fund development projects.

In the event of a strong ramp-up of Sands Cotai Central, we believe an upgrade to 'BBB-' is possible, as we would expect leverage to improve to below 2.5x by early 2013. An investment-grade rating on Las Vegas Sands, however, would also require management to publicly articulate a financial policy around its tolerance for leverage that is aligned with our leverage threshold at a 'BBB-' rating.

In addition, while we are unclear when the aforementioned lawsuits and investigations would be resolved and what effect, if any, a potential judgment would have on credit quality, these issues may weigh on upgrade potential until we have further clarity.

A revision of the rating outlook to stable or a downgrade could result from performance meaningfully below our expectations, or from the company taking a more aggressive posture toward additional development opportunities, resulting in a sustained spike in leverage to above 4x.