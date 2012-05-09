(The following was released by the rating agency)

May 9, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Marubeni Corp. (BBB/Stable/--) would be negatively affected if Marubeni carried out a reported plan to acquire Gavilon Group LLC (BB/Stable/--), which would weaken the balance between Marubeni's risk volume and capital. According to media reports, Marubeni plans to acquire the unlisted company, which is the third-largest grain trader in the U.S., for JPY300 billion.

Marubeni says that it has not made a decision at the moment. Nevertheless, in our view, if the company acquired Gavilon as reported and if the consolidation of Gavilon, which has a weaker credit profile than Marubeni, weakened the balance between Marubeni's risk volume and capital over the medium term, the ratings on Marubeni could be adversely affected.

According to media reports, the acquisition price is JPY300 billion, which is equivalent to 33% of Marubeni's capital as of March 31, 2012. If the company incurred substantial goodwill on the acquisition, it could have a negative impact on its capital quality, in our view. Marubeni has been active in pursuing new investments as the company has increased the amount of new investments and loans under its medium-term management plan from its initial target. That has led to a rise in concentration risk relating to sizable investments.

The company intends to reduce its debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio to around 1.8x by the end of fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013) through debt reduction. However, if we have reason to believe that the D/E ratio would remain much higher than the target and the balance between Marubeni's risk volume and capital deteriorated considerably in the medium term, the ratings on Marubeni could be affected adversely.