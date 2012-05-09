(The following was released by the rating agency)
May 9, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today
that its ratings on Marubeni Corp. (BBB/Stable/--) would be
negatively affected if Marubeni carried out a reported plan to
acquire Gavilon Group LLC (BB/Stable/--), which would weaken the
balance between Marubeni's risk volume and capital. According to
media reports, Marubeni plans to acquire the unlisted company,
which is the third-largest grain trader in the U.S., for JPY300
billion.
Marubeni says that it has not made a decision at the moment.
Nevertheless, in our view, if the company acquired Gavilon as
reported and if the consolidation of Gavilon, which has a weaker
credit profile than Marubeni, weakened the balance between
Marubeni's risk volume and capital over the medium term, the
ratings on Marubeni could be adversely affected.
According to media reports, the acquisition price is JPY300
billion, which is equivalent to 33% of Marubeni's capital as of
March 31, 2012. If the company incurred substantial goodwill on
the acquisition, it could have a negative impact on its capital
quality, in our view. Marubeni has been active in pursuing new
investments as the company has increased the amount of new
investments and loans under its medium-term management plan from
its initial target. That has led to a rise in concentration risk
relating to sizable investments.
The company intends to reduce its debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio
to around 1.8x by the end of fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013)
through debt reduction. However, if we have reason to believe
that the D/E ratio would remain much higher than the target and
the balance between Marubeni's risk volume and capital
deteriorated considerably in the medium term, the ratings on
Marubeni could be affected adversely.