SYDNEY, Sept 22 (The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised the ratings on various bond issues secured by the general obligation (GO) pledge of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts following the raised rating on the commonwealth's GO bonds (see related report on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Standard & Poor's raised its rating on Massachusetts' GO debt to 'AA+' from 'AA' on Sept. 20, 2011. The outlook is stable.

"The upgrade reflects Massachusetts' ongoing progress in improving financial, debt, and budget management practices while at the same time implementing cost-control and reform measures associated with its long-term liabilities," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Robin Prunty. "The upgrade also reflects the commonwealth's commitment to its stabilization fund," Ms. Prunty added.

Formalized policies relating to debt affordability, capital investment planning, financial planning, and enhanced funding of the stabilization fund are key improvements from a credit standpoint.

Other factors supporting the 'AA+' rating, in our view, are:

-- The commonwealth's relatively strong budget performance through the recent recession, with swift action to restore balance after identifying revenue shortfalls and a focus on structural solutions for budget balance;

-- A commitment to maintaining and, more recently, growing the stabilization fund balances, which provide flexibility to manage any budget volatility;

-- High wealth and income levels; and

-- Its deep and diverse economy, which has recovered steadily in the past several months after weakness through the recent recession. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)