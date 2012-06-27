(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all of the private student loan asset-backed notes of Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority Issue J. The Rating Outlook remains Stable on all notes.

Fitch's Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria and Private Student Loan Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) Criteria were used to review the transaction.

The affirmations are based on Fitch's comprehensive analysis of the Issue J when rating the most recent issuance out of the trust, Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority Issue 2012, in which all current outstanding notes of Issue J passed the 'A' level cashflows.

Fitch has affirmed the following classes:

--$530,000 Series 2011 maturing on 7/1/2017 at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;

--$4,835,000 Series 2011 maturing on 7/1/2018 at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;

--$1,095,000 Series 2011 maturing on 7/1/2019 at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;

--$4,385,000 Series 2011 maturing on 7/1/2019 at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;

--$955,000 Series 2011 maturing on 7/1/2020 at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;

--$5,000,000 Series 2011 maturing on 7/1/2020 at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;

--$6,460,000 Series 2011 maturing on 7/1/2021 at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;

--$7,010,000 Series 2011 maturing on 7/1/2022 at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;

--$7,610,000 Series 2011 maturing on 7/1/2023 at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;

--$8,255,000 Series 2011 maturing on 7/1/2024 at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;

--$8,960,000 Series 2011 maturing on 7/1/2025 at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;

--$9,680,000 Series 2011 maturing on 7/1/2026 at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;

--$11,180,000 Series 2011 maturing on 7/1/2027 at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;

--$7,130,000 Series 2011 maturing on 7/1/2028 at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;

--$7,835,000 Series 2011 maturing on 7/1/2029 at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;

--$11,950,000 Series 2011 maturing on 7/1/2033 at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable.