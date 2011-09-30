SYDNEY, Sept 30 (The following was released by the rating agency)

Sept. 30, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk. (B+/Stable, axBB/--) are unaffected by the company's second-quarter results.

The company's earnings before depreciation, amortization, and rent (EBITDAR) margin was 6.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2011, broadly in line with the 7% margin we anticipated.

We expect a seasonal margin improvement in the third quarter to bring Matahari's operating performance within the 7%-8% EBITDAR margin range we expect for fiscal 2011. We still project sales of about Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 9.1 trillion for fiscal 2011 because the majority of Matahari's new store openings will take place in the third and fourth quarters of 2011.

The company's revenues, excluding consignment sales, were IDR 4.084 trillion for the first half of 2011. The company's adjusted EBITDAR to interest expense of about 2.5x over the first six months was also in line with our expectations.

Adjusted debt includes Matahari's operating leases and its adjusted EBITDAR includes recurring non-operating income from a vendor loan to PT Meadow Indonesia and from its investment in Meadow Asia Co. Ltd.

Leverage levels of about 4.7x adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDAR still leave limited headroom for the rating.

Still, we expect the ratio to decline below 4.5x for fiscal 2011 as new stores generate additional EBITDAR. Matahari's ratio of adjusted debt to adjusted debt plus equity remained stable at 40% for the quarter ended June 30, 2011.