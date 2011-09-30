SYDNEY, Sept 30 (The following was released by
Sept. 30, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
today that its ratings on PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk.
(B+/Stable, axBB/--) are unaffected by the company's
second-quarter results.
The company's earnings before depreciation, amortization,
and rent (EBITDAR) margin was 6.8% for the six months ended June
30, 2011, broadly in line with the 7% margin we anticipated.
We expect a seasonal margin improvement in the third quarter
to bring Matahari's operating performance within the 7%-8%
EBITDAR margin range we expect for fiscal 2011. We still project
sales of about Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 9.1 trillion for fiscal
2011 because the majority of Matahari's new store openings will
take place in the third and fourth quarters of 2011.
The company's revenues, excluding consignment sales, were
IDR 4.084 trillion for the first half of 2011. The company's
adjusted EBITDAR to interest expense of about 2.5x over the
first six months was also in line with our expectations.
Adjusted debt includes Matahari's operating leases and its
adjusted EBITDAR includes recurring non-operating income from a
vendor loan to PT Meadow Indonesia and from its investment in
Meadow Asia Co. Ltd.
Leverage levels of about 4.7x adjusted debt to adjusted
EBITDAR still leave limited headroom for the rating.
Still, we expect the ratio to decline below 4.5x for fiscal
2011 as new stores generate additional EBITDAR. Matahari's ratio
of adjusted debt to adjusted debt plus equity remained stable at
40% for the quarter ended June 30, 2011.