Divergent policy outlooks keep Germany-U.S. bond yield gap near one-month high
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
Aug 16 Moody's downgrades the rating on Matteson (Village of) IL general obligation debt to Ba1 from A2 and downgrades the villages limited tax debt certificates to Ba2 from A3; Assigns negative outlook
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
BERLIN, Feb 16 IMF participation is no longer crucial for Greece's bailout programme, a German euro-lawmaker close to Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, breaking ranks with Berlin's official line that the programme would end if the Fund pulled out.
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, Brazil's biggest bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year: