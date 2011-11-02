(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Max Trust comprises a hybrid of cash-flow corporate and structured finance collateralized debt obligations.

-- Based on our review of information at Sept. 20, 2011, the transaction has significantly built up its overcollateralization in percentage terms since a restructure in June 2009.

-- We consider that this build-up would enable the transaction to withstand adverse selection risk that we expect would continue for the transaction as the portfolio amortizes.

-- As a result, we have raised the ratings on the class A1 and A2 notes to 'A (sf)'.

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 2, 2011-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised the ratings on the class A1 and A2 notes issued by Max Trust to 'A (sf)' from 'A- (sf)'.

The rating action follows our review of the performance and management of the transaction, and is based on information at the last payment date of Sept. 20, 2011. The transaction is viewed as a hybrid of cash-flow corporate and structured finance collateralized debt obligations (CDO).

Since a restructure in June 2009, the transaction has significantly reduced the outstanding balance on the notes to A$149 million at Sept. 20, 2011, from A$652.1 million. This resulted in a significant build-up of overcollateralization in percentage terms.

All excess spread has been diverted to repay the principal outstanding on the class A1 and A2 notes. The restructure included asset redemption and sales, which led to the elimination of seven out of eight assets with potential currency and or interest rate exposures in the first half of 2011. This has reduced the overall potential unhedged currency exposures of the portfolio.

However, the credit quality of the portfolio has worsened, as the reduction in the number of assets to 41 from 86 has increased portfolio concentration in terms of obligor, industry, sector, and geographic diversity. Furthermore, non-investment grade ratings in the portfolio increased to 19.5% from 17.4%.

We expect the portfolio to be susceptible to tail-end risk and face worsening credit quality, which could lead to an increase in the minimum percentage of credit support to maintain the current rating. If the portfolio continues to perform better than what we expected, as observed to date, credit and cash flow support available could rise, and mitigate risks from asset credit-quality deterioration and the potential negative impact from the adoption of our proposed criteria (see Request for Comment: Global CDOs of Structured Finance Securities Methodology and Assumptions, published Oct. 12, 2011).

The raising of the ratings on the class A1 and class A2 notes reflects:

-- Our view that the current credit support available as a percentage of outstanding balance can withstand estimated losses commensurate with Standard & Poor's 'A (sf)' rating stresses. We have also factored in the potential adverse selection at the tail-end of the transaction, as well as potential weakening in credit quality due to uncertainties in the global economy and financial markets.

-- Our view that the A$31 million of overcollateralization available to mitigate any foreign exchange risk upon termination of partially hedged swaps is consistent with the 'A (sf)' rating.

-- Our opinion that the current available cash flows to support timely payment of interest on rated notes and senior expenses are consistent with the 'A (sf)' rating. The cash flows comprise principal and interest collection from the underlying portfolio, a non-amortizing liquidity reserve of A$9 million, and an unscheduled expense reserve to cover extraordinary expenses.

-- The transaction's cash flow structure, which prioritizes all cash flows received to firstly repay class A1 and class A2 notes' interest and principal.

-- The ability to sell assets to accelerate repayment to noteholders, provided the sale of assets does not result in an adverse impact to noteholders or the credit quality of the portfolio.

-- The proactive management of the portfolio by the investment manager, Threadneedle International Ltd., which has resulted in a net positive gain on sales.

