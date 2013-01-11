(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 11, 2013--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A (sf)' ratings on
the class A1 and A2 notes issued by Max Trust (see list). This
hybrid cash-flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) is backed
by a portfolio of corporate bonds and structured finance assets.
The rating affirmation reflects our view that the rated notes
are able to withstand stresses that are commensurate with the
current 'A (sf)' rating level.
Standard & Poor's undertakes surveillance of its outstanding
ratings over time, and has typically informed the market of any
consequent changes to our credit opinions. To enhance market
transparency, we will also be publishing rating affirmations
from time to time, where we have conducted a rating review that
does not result in a rating change.
Today's affirmation follows a review of the performance and
management of the transaction. Since a restructure in June 2009,
the transaction has significantly reduced the outstanding
balance on the notes, which has resulted in a significant build
up of overcollateralization in percentage terms. Further, all
excess spread has been diverted to repay the principal
outstanding on the class A1 and A2 notes. The restructure
included asset redemption and sales, which led to the
elimination of many of the assets with potential currency and/or
interest rate exposures. This has reduced the overall potential
unhedged currency exposures of the portfolio. However, due to
the reduction in the number of assets, this has increased
portfolio concentration in terms of obligor, industry, sector,
and geographic diversity.
We believe that the portfolio is susceptible to tail-end
adverse selection risk and an increase in concentrations in the
portfolio as the underlying assets amortize or repay.
Nonetheless, we believe that the build up to date of
over-collateralization is likely to offset the potential risks
consistent with stress at the 'A (sf)' rating level.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7
requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to
include a description of the representations, warranties and
enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description
of how they differ from the representations, warranties and
enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The
Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available at "here
".
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Please refer to the initial rating report for any additional
regulatory disclosures that may apply to a transaction.
RATING AFFIRMATION
Max Trust
Series Rating
A1 A (sf)
A2 A (sf)
