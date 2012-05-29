(The following was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk's (Mayapada) National Long-Term rating at 'A-(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

The affirmation reflects the bank's improved asset quality and adequate financial profile. Downward rating pressure might arise from changes in majority shareholders resulting in weakened funding capability and significant deterioration in earnings and loan quality. The upward rating prospect is limited given Mayapada's small franchise (0.4% of banking system assets in Indonesia), relatively high concentrated loan exposure and the potential negative impact arising from its rapid loan growth.

Return on assets (ROA) increased to 1.5% in 2011 (2010: 0.9%) mainly due to a one-off recovery of an impaired asset, while net interest margin (NIM) decreased to 5.3% in 2011 from 6.0% in 2010. Fitch expects that the bank's profitability in the medium term will likely be pressured by increased competition in the banking industry and potentially higher credit cost due to rapid loan growth.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) fell to 2.5% of total loans at end-2011 (2010: 3.3%), mainly due to improved asset quality in the corporate loans segment. Special-mention loans (SMLs) dropped to 6.9% of total loans at end-2011 (2010: 14%) as a result of improved collection but remained higher than the industry average of 4%. Fitch notes that the rapid loan growth in 2011, above average of SMLs and quite concentrated loan book (with the top 20 largest loans accounting for 27% of the total loan) could give pressure to Mayapada's asset quality should operating conditions deteriorate considerably.

Tier-1 and total capital adequacy ratios (CARs) decreased to 14% and 14.7% respectively at end-2011 (2010: 19.2% and 20.4%) mainly due to loan expansion and the implementation of a capital charge for operational risk under Basel II. The bank's plan for a capital injection of IDR500bn in Q412 will help fund its business growth. The bank aims to maintain a minimum CAR of 15% over the medium term.

Bank Mayapada International Tbk was established in 1989 by Dato Sri Prof. DR.Tahir, MBA and family, who remain in control of the bank.