(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Malayan Banking Berhad's (Maybank) ratings, including its 'A-'
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) with
Stable Outlook and 'a-' Viability Rating. A full rating action
breakdown is provided below.
"The rating affirmation recognises Maybank's dominant
domestic presence, satisfactory balance sheet and steady
earnings profile," says Alfred Chan, Director in Fitch's
Financial Institutions team. "The Stable Outlook indicates dim
prospects for an upgrade to the bank's ratings, which are among
the highest of rated domestic banks - and even among many banks
in emerging economies."
Maybank's strong domestic franchise underlines its status as
the largest Malaysian banking group, which in turn underpins
revenue stability and its sound deposit base. With a firm
footing in the home market, the bank has been pursuing growth
abroad in south-east Asia, which Fitch believes is likely to
increase diversification and benefit its reputation over the
long term.
Nevertheless, negative rating actions may arise if Fitch
perceives an increase in balance-sheet risk arising from
acquisition and/or expansion in less developed markets,
especially those with challenges surrounding the operating and
regulatory environment. At present, however, exposure to such
countries like Indonesia and Vietnam is not significant, at less
than 10% of Maybank's loans. The bank has taken incremental
efforts to refine risk management and expansion strategies for
riskier operating environments. Moreover, Fitch expects Maybank
to keep its core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (excluding
hybrids) healthy at around 9%, supported by earnings and modest
cash dividend payments.
In the near term, Fitch envisages Maybank's earnings and
asset quality to be affected somewhat amid a weak global
economy, which has a greater impact on export-led economies such
as Malaysia and Singapore; 85% of the bank's loans are from
these two countries. Downward rating implications could result
from a weakened loss-absorption capacity, together with
unexpected deterioration in asset quality and core
capitalisation in a protracted downturn. However Fitch believes
that potentially higher credit costs will hurt only earnings,
leaving capital broadly intact. Residual provisioning risk is
modest, with unreserved non-performing loans representing just
3% of equity at end-December 2011.
The senior notes are rated at the same level as Maybank's
Long-Term IDR, as they constitute the bank's direct,
unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations, and
hence rank equally with all its other unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations. The subordinated notes are rated one
notch below Maybank's Viability Rating to reflect its
subordinated status and the absence of any going-concern
loss-absorption mechanism.
Maybank's 'BBB' hybrid rating was among the rated capital
securities that Fitch has placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN)
in December 2011, and the agency expects to collectively resolve
the RWNs in Q112. This rating action was a result of the
agency's new criteria on bank regulatory capital and similar
securities (see "Fitch Publishes New Bank Regulatory Capital
Rating Criteria; Places Many Securities on RWN", dated 15
December 2011, at www.fitchratings.com for more details).
Maybank's full list of rating actions:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
- Long-term deposits affirmed at 'A'
- Senior notes affirmed at 'A-'
- Subordinated notes affirmed at 'BBB+'