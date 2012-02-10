(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Malayan Banking Berhad's (Maybank) USD400m 3% senior notes due
2017, issued under the bank's USD2bn multicurrency medium term
note programme, a final rating of 'A-'. This follows the
completion of the senior notes issue and the receipt of
documents conforming to information previously received. The
final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 3
February 2012.
The notes are rated at the same level as Maybank's 'A-'
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating, as they
constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured
obligations of Maybank, and hence rank equally with all its
other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The proceeds
will be used for Maybank's working capital, general banking and
other corporate purposes.
For more details on Maybank's ratings and credit profile,
see "Fitch Rates Maybank's 2021 Subordinated Notes 'BBB+(exp)';
Affirms Existing Ratings", dated 19 April 2011, and Maybank's
full rating report, dated 27 April 2011, available at
www.fitchratings.com.