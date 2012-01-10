Jan 11 May Department Stores Company

* Moody's Investors Service announced today that it has upgraded the ratings of the following units issued by Structured Asset Trust Unit Repackagings (SATURNS) The May Department Stores Company Debenture Backed Series 2003-7:

US $25,000,000 of 6.25% Class A Callable Units due January 15, 2032; Upgraded to Baa3; Previously on June 1, 2010 Upgraded to Ba1

US $25,000,000 Notional Amount of Interest-Only 0.598% Class B Callable Units due January 15, 2032; Upgraded to Baa3; Previously on June 1, 2010 Upgraded to Ba1