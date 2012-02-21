Apple and SAP to release tool to build business apps
Feb 27 Apple Inc and German software maker SAP SE will release a tool aimed at helping developers build iPhone apps for big businesses, the two companies said on Monday.
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Mayur Electrical Industries Limited's (MEIL) 'Fitch B+(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of MEIL.
Fitch migrated MEIL to the "Non-Monitored" category on 16 August 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary, 'Fitch Migrates Mayur Electrical's Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category', available at www.fitchratings.com).
MEIL's bank loan ratings have also been withdrawn as follows:
- INR75m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch B+(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn
- INR70m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch B+(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn
MILAN/PARIS, Feb 27 Total is in talks to buy a multi-billion dollar stake in Iran's partly-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, Iran LNG, seeking to unlock vast gas reserves.
Feb 27 The United States is "diverging" from the rest of the world and will be "less of a leader in trade", General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt said in a letter to shareholders.