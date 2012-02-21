(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Mayur Electrical Industries Limited's (MEIL) 'Fitch B+(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of MEIL.

Fitch migrated MEIL to the "Non-Monitored" category on 16 August 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary, 'Fitch Migrates Mayur Electrical's Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category', available at www.fitchratings.com).

MEIL's bank loan ratings have also been withdrawn as follows:

- INR75m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch B+(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn

- INR70m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch B+(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn