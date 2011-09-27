(The following was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating
to McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) newly issued $500 million 2.625%
10.25-year senior unsecured notes due Jan. 15, 2022.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. At June 30, 2011, McDonald's
had $12.3 billion of total debt. The notes were issued under
McDonald's Medium Term Notes Program dated Sept. 28, 2009 and
rank pari passu with McDonald's existing debt. There are no
financial covenants.
Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which
may include refinancing of debt. Aggregate maturities of
long-term debt total approximately $1 billion in both 2012 and
2013 and are expected to be refinanced.
Fitch views this issuance as opportunistic given the
extremely low market interest rates. McDonald's ratings reflect
the company's substantial cash flow generation, considerable
financial flexibility, and leading global market position. The
ratings also consider the company's significant real estate
ownership and well-established franchisee network, which
provides a sizeable royalty stream along with contractual rental
income on properties owned or leased by McDonald's.
At June 30, 2011, franchisees and affiliates operated
approximately 80% of the company's 32,943 restaurants
systemwide. Over the past five years, annual free cash flow
(defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures
and dividends) has averaged $1.6 billion.
Year-end cash balances have exceeded $1.8 billion during the
same period. McDonald's liquidity is further supplemented by a
$1.25 billion committed revolving credit line. The undrawn
facility expires March 16, 2012 but is expected to be renewed
before that date. McDonald's three global operating priorities
are to optimize its menu, modernize the customer experience and
broaden accessibility to its brand. Year-to-date through Aug.
31, 2011, same-store sales (SSS) are up 4.7% with every region
of the world contributing. Comparable sales are up 3.9% in the
United States, 5.3% in Europe, and 3.5% in the Asia/Pacific,
Middle East and Africa (APMEA) region.
The company is benefiting from expanded beverage and
breakfast offerings, restaurant re-imaging and a focus on
everyday affordability. Fitch expects McDonald's to continue to
generate strong operating results despite prolonged high
unemployment, an increasingly competitive environment in the
United States, and austerity measures in Europe.
Reinvesting in its business and returning cash to
shareholders while maintaining credit measures appropriate for
its 'A/F1' rating is the foundation of McDonald's financial
strategy. The company plans to spend $2.5 billion on capital
expenditures in 2011, up from $2.1 billion in 2010. During the
six months ended June 30, 2011, McDonald's returned a total of
$3.4 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases
and dividends. This is also an increase from the $2.6 billion
returned during the same period last year. Fitch would expect
McDonald's to pull back on share repurchases should the company
experience a prolonged period of SSS declines or significant
margin compression but this is not anticipated. McDonald's
extensive procurement infrastructure provides substantial buying
power but higher commodity costs are affecting the entire food
complex.
For the six months ended June 30, 2011, McDonald's global
company-operated restaurant margin declined 70 basis points but
remains high at 18.4%. Combined operating margin, which includes
profits from franchise operations, however, expanded to 30.8%
from 30.5% last year. McDonald's credit statistics are in line
with Fitch's expectations and are projected to remain relatively
stable in the near term, even after considering the current debt
issuance.
For the latest 12-month (LTM) period ended June 30, 2011,
total debt-to-operating earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and operating
EBITDA-to-gross interest expense were 1.4 times (x) and 18.7x,
respectively.
Rent-adjusted leverage, defined as total debt plus eight
times gross rent expense divided by earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation, amortization and gross rent expense
(EBITDAR), was 2.3x.
Rent adjusted interest coverage, defined as EBITDAR divided
by gross interest expense plus gross rent expense, was 5.2x, and
funds from operations fixed-charge coverage was 4.3x.
Fitch currently rates McDonald's debt as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'; --Bank credit
facility 'A'; --Senior unsecured debt 'A'; --Short-term IDR
'F1'; --Commercial paper 'F1'.