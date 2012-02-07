(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Standard & Poor's recently lowered its natural gas pricing assumptions for 2012, 2013, and 2014. As such, this had a negative impact on U.S. offshore oil and natural gas producer McMoRan Exploration Co.'s credit metrics, as well as estimated cash flows and liquidity.

-- We are lowering our ratings, including the corporate credit and issue-level ratings, on McMoRan to 'B-' from 'B'. At the same time, we are revising the outlook to developing from negative.

-- The developing outlook reflects the uncertainty surrounding the ultimate timing and productive ability of the company's Davy Jones discovery, which we expect to be flow-tested by the end of first-quarter 2012.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings, including the corporate credit and issue-level ratings, on New Orleans, La.-based McMoRan Exploration Co. (McMoRan) to 'B-' from 'B'. The recovery rating of '3' on the company's senior unsecured debt remains unchanged. We also revised the outlook to developing from negative pending flow-test results from the Davy Jones discovery in the ultradeep shelf of the Gulf of Mexico (expected by the end of first-quarter 2012).

The ratings on McMoRan reflect the company's "vulnerable" business risk and "highly leveraged" financial risk profiles (as our criteria define the terms). Our ratings reflect McMoRan's short proved reserve life, high-risk exploration strategy, and our estimate that the company will significantly outspend operating cash flows in 2012. The ratings also take into account McMoRan's historical ability to raise equity and its experienced management team.

McMoRan operates exclusively in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Proved reserves at year-end 2011 were 256 billion cubic feet equivalent (bcfe), about 60% natural gas. As is common for Gulf of Mexico operators, McMoRan's proved reserve life is very short at 4.1 years, meaning that, without exploration success, positive revisions, or acquisitions, the company would run out of reserves in about four years at current production rates. Fourth-quarter 2011 production of about 170 million cubic feet equivalent per day (MMcfe/d) is split roughly evenly between the conventional shelf (depths of up to 15,000 ft.) and the deep shelf (depths of 15,000 to 25,000 ft.), while the company is also actively exploring in the ultradeep shelf at depths below 25,000 ft. Without significant investment, production declines in the Gulf are steep--and McMoRan has issued guidance that it expects production from its base assets to decline roughly 30% this year, excluding any potential contribution from its Davy Jones ultradeep discovery (which is likely to produce 95%-100% natural gas).

We view McMoRan's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," given our estimate that the company will significantly outspend operating cash flows in 2012 (particularly after our downward natural gas price revision), to be funded by the company's large cash balance (about $570 million as of Dec. 31, 2011). McMoRan's adjusted debt was $1.2 billion at year-end 2011, including 50% debt treatment of convertible notes and preferred stock, as well as asset retirement obligations, for an adjusted debt to trailing-12-month EBITDAX ratio of 3.3x. Based on the S&P price deck of $80 per barrel West Texas Intermediate crude oil and $3 per million BTU Henry Hub natural gas in 2012, and assuming production declines 30%--in line with management guidance, we estimate that adjusted debt to EBITDAX will increase to a very aggressive 7x at year-end 2012. Production could be significantly higher if the Davy Jones flow-test is successful, although volumes would most likely be lower priced natural gas.

