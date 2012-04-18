(The following was released by the rating agency)

April 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its preliminary 'B+' rating to U.S.-based Mead Products LLC's proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. We are also assigning our preliminary '5' recovery rating to the proposed issue, indicating our expectation that lenders would receive modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The notes will be initially issued by Monaco SpinCo Inc., to complete the merger of ACCO Brands Corp. (B+/Watch Pos/--) and the Consumer & Office Products division of MeadWestvaco through a Reverse Morris Trust transaction. Immediately following completion of the merger (which will simultaneously occur with the notes issuance), Monaco SpinCo Inc. will be merged with and into Mead Products LLC, of which ACCO Brands Corp. will be the sole member.

The ratings are based on preliminary terms and conditions, and that ACCO shareholder approval of the proposed merger will be received at its shareholder meeting scheduled to take place on April 23, 2012. If ACCO's shareholders vote to approve the merger, the transaction should close before May 1, 2012.

If the shareholders do not approve the merger, the proposed notes will not be issued and the preliminary ratings would be withdrawn. ACCO has already received regulatory approval for the transaction. ACCO has indicated that it plans to use proceeds from this debt issuance along with proceeds from its recently issued term loans to repay outstanding debt obligations, including the company's remaining 7.625% subordinated notes (about $246 million outstanding) due 2015, existing 10.625% senior secured notes (about $425 million outstanding) and to fund the cash portion of the special distribution, and to pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the merger.

As such, we expect ACCO's adjusted debt levels pro forma for the merger as of Dec. 31, 2011, to increase slightly to about $1.4 billion. The ratings on ACCO's existing 10.625% senior secured notes due 2015, and the existing 7.625% subordinated notes due 2015, will be withdrawn after they are redeemed upon closing of the transaction. ACCO will also distribute shares of its common stock to MeadWestvaco shareholders as part of the consideration for the acquisition.

The ratings on ACCO, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, remain on CreditWatch with positive implications, pending the close of the transaction and corresponding financing. Following the close of the transaction, we expect to raise our corporate credit rating on ACCO to 'BB-' and assign a stable outlook. Along with the '5' recovery rating assigned to the proposed notes, the issue-level rating is correlated to the expected upgrade of ACCO.

Our ratings incorporate our view of the ACCO's "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. In the unlikely event that ACCO does not receive shareholder approval to complete the proposed transaction, we would affirm the existing 'B+' corporate credit rating and remove it from CreditWatch. Recovery ratings for all existing debt would then be reassessed, as well as the corresponding issue-level ratings.

RATINGS LIST

ACCO Brands Corp. Corporate credit rating B+/Watch Pos/-- New Ratings Mead Products LLC Senior unsecured $500 mil. notes due 2020 B+(prelim) Recovery rating 5(prelim)