SYDNEY, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Medallion NZ
Series Trust 2009-1R, a securitisation of first-ranking New
Zealand residential mortgages originated by ASB Bank Limited
('AA-'/Stable/'F1+'). The rating action is as follows:
AUD4,000m Class A affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
The rating reflects Fitch's view that credit enhancement
levels are able to support the notes' current ratings. The
credit quality and performance of the loans in the collateral
pool remain in line with the agency's expectations.
"At end-March 2012, 30+ day arrears were only 0.5% of the
underlying mortgage balance," said Courtney Miller, Analyst in
Fitch's Structured Finance team. "The 12-month average
annualised repayment rate is strong at 28.4%. Repayment speed
has been steadily increasing since issuance in April 2009."
Medallion NZ Series 2009-1R remains within its substitution
period ending in April 2019 with no amortisation of the notes
having occurred to date.