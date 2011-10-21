(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Taiwan-based Mega International Commercial Bank Company
Limited's (Mega ICBC) ratings including its Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Rating(IDR) of 'A-' with Stable Outlook.
A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of the
commentary.
The ratings reflect Mega ICBC's improved performance in
earnings and asset quality since the last rating action in
November 2010. The IDRs and Viability Rating (VR) take into
account its strong local franchise in foreign exchange and trade
finance, satisfactory asset quality, sound liquidity and
adequate capitalisation. Nonetheless, the ratings are
constrained by its moderate core earnings and capital buffer
relative to regional peers. Another rating weakness is the
inherent risk of the bank compromising corporate governance and
its risk profile in meeting its policy role to support
government-sponsored industrial development.
Mega ICBC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
highlight the extremely high probability of state support for
the bank given its role in providing foreign exchange
settlement, its significant 6% market share of deposits as well
as government's controlling ownership.
Mega ICBC's net profits improved in 2010 and H111 post the
2008/2009 financial crisis. Fitch expects earnings to remain
generally favourable in H211 and 2012, underpinned by subdued
provision charges, consistent fee revenues and a gradual
widening of net interest margins.
Mega ICBC's non performing loan (NPL) ratio was at a
historical low of 0.23% and loan loss reserve sufficiently
covered 3.79x of NPLs at end-H111. To counter the risk of a
sudden hike in credit costs caused by external economic shock,
the bank intends to strengthen its loan loss reserve to 1% of
gross loans by end-2011 from 0.89% at end-H111. Fitch views that
the increase in reserves would help reduce Mega ICBC's
concentration risk to the electronic component industry (such as
LCD panel makers) and property-related exposures.
Mega ICBC's liquidity profile is supported by its
deposit-taking franchise, strong ties with the central bank and
holdings of liquid investments. Fitch, however, notes that the
bank's reliance on wholesale funding increased in H111 amid
stronger USD credit demand from private enterprises.
Capitalisation is deemed adequate and of high quality with a
Tier 1 capital ratio of 9.13% at end-H111. The bank intends to
gradually enhance its core capital through higher earnings
retention.
Consistently robust profitability and enhanced core
capitalisation may benefit Mega ICBC's ratings in the medium- to
long-term. On the other hand, any significant increase in its
exposure to the rapidly evolving Chinese market and/or
aggressive asset growth would exert downward pressure on the VR.
Mega ICBC, which ranks as the fourth-largest bank in Taiwan
by assets and deposits, has a network of 108 domestic outposts
and 32 overseas units. The bank is a wholly owned and principal
operating subsidiary of Mega Financial Holding Company, in which
the government holds dominant ownership.
A Credit Update on Mega ICBC will shortly be available on
www.fitchratings.com.
The detailed list of rating actions is as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
- Individual Rating affirmed at 'B/C'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'