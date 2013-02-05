TAIPEI/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has affirmed Taiwan-based Mega International Commercial Bank
Company Limited's (Mega ICBC) ratings, including its Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with Stable Outlook. A full
rating breakdown is provided at the end of the commentary.
RATING ACTION AND RATIONALE
Mega ICBC's ratings reflect the bank's strong domestic
franchise in foreign exchange (forex) and trade finance,
satisfactory asset quality and robust liquidity. The ratings are
constrained by Mega ICBC's concentrated loan portfolio and
moderate capital buffer compared with similarly rated regional
peers. The Stable Outlook underlines Fitch's expectation that
Mega ICBC will maintain its current credit profile, underpinned
by its focus on prime corporate and retail clients and
conservative growth strategy.
Mega ICBC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
highlight the extremely high probability of state support for
the bank given its role in providing foreign exchange
settlement, its significant 6% market share of deposits as well
as government's controlling ownership.
Mega ICBC's exposure to China increased rapidly following
the regulatory liberalisation of banking policies between Taiwan
and China in September 2011. Fitch is of the view that the
impact of China-related exposures on the bank's risk profile
should remain manageable in the near- to medium-term. This is
because the exposure mainly relates to short-term trade
financing and loans to Taiwanese companies operating in China.
Fitch expects Mega ICBC's loan growth to remain subdued in 2013
in light of likely modest global recovery and lukewarm domestic
activity.
Exposures to some financially weak technology companies and
the property market may expose Mega ICBC to asset quality
deterioration. Nevertheless, a marked erosion of capital is
unlikely given the bank's reasonably conservative loan-to-value
ratios at origination and much improved loan loss reserves. The
bank has satisfactory asset quality, with an IFRS-based impaired
loan ratio of 1.4% and loan loss reserves covering 76.4% of
impaired loans at end-9M12.
Fitch forecasts Mega ICBC's profitability for 2013 to be
generally in line with its 2012 result (annualised return on
assets in 9M12: 1%), underpinned by its strong corporate banking
franchise in Taiwan and dominant position in forex and trade
finance markets. The bank has a strong deposit-taking franchise,
ready access to funding (backed by close ties with the central
bank) and a liquid investment portfolio, all of which contribute
to its robust liquidity profile. Mega ICBC is well-capitalised
with a Fitch core capital/risk weighted assets ratio of 10.4%
(regulatory tier 1: 9.6%) at end-9M12.
SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS: IDR's and VR's
Prospects for a positive rating action are remote in the
near term, given the bank's already high rating and
comparatively small franchise among 'A'-rated peers. A downgrade
of the Long-Term IDR would be unlikely, as it is at the Support
Rating Floor of 'A-'. A negative rating action on the VR may
result from any excessive growth in higher-risk markets or an
increase in risk appetite without enhancing its capital buffer
or profitability.
Mega ICBC, which ranks as the fourth-largest bank in Taiwan
by assets and deposits, has a network of 108 domestic branches
and 32 overseas units. The bank is a wholly owned and principal
operating subsidiary of Mega Financial Holding Company, of which
the government is a dominant shareholder.
A Credit Update on Mega ICBC will shortly be available on
www.fitchratings.com.
The detailed list of rating actions is as follows:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'