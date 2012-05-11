(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Melco Crown's financial performance has continued to
exceed our expectations.
-- We are raising our foreign currency corporate credit
rating on Melco Crown to 'BB' from 'BB-'. We are also raising
the issue rating on the guaranteed outstanding notes to 'BB-'
from 'B+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Melco
Crown's operating cash flow will remain strong.
Rating Action
On May 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised
its foreign currency long-term corporate credit rating on Melco
Crown Gaming (Macau) Ltd. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The outlook is
stable. We also raised the issue rating on the guaranteed US$600
million senior unsecured notes due 2018 issued by MCE Finance
Ltd. to 'BB-' from 'B+'. At the same time, we raised our Greater
China credit scale rating on Melco Crown and the notes to
'cnBBB-' from 'cnBB+'.
Rationale
We upgraded Melco Crown because we expect the company to
maintain its much improved operating and financial performances
over the next 12 months. Melco Crown's liquidity position
further underpins the ratings. The company's operating
performance, profitability, and credit metrics have improved
significantly over the past 12 months.
We raised Melco Crown's stand-alone credit profile to 'bb-'
from 'b+', to reflect the company's "fair" business risk profile
and "aggressive" financial risk profile. The rating on Melco
Crown is one notch higher than the stand-alone credit profile to
reflect some support from Australia-based Crown Ltd. (Crown;
BBB/Stable/A-2). We consider Melco Crown to be a strategically
important subsidiary of Crown, based on our group rating
methodology. Melco Crown is a wholly owned subsidiary of Melco
Crown Entertainment Ltd. (MCE; not rated). Crown and Hong
Kong-based Melco International Development Ltd. (Melco; not
rated) each holds 33.43% of MCE. Standard & Poor's takes a
consolidated view when analyzing Melco Crown's credit profile
because the company is MCE's major operating asset.
MCE's operating and financial performance continues to
exceed our expectations due to the much improved operating
performance of its integrated gaming resort City of Dreams
(CoD). MCE's revenue in the first quarter of 2012 rose about 27%
year over year to US$1.03 billion, and its revenue for full-year
2011 rose 45% to US$3.83 billion, which was significantly above
our expectation. We expect revenue growth at 15% in 2012. Melco
Crown's operations were unaffected by the competition from a new
integrated casino resort, Galaxy Macau, which opened in June
2011. The company's ratio of total debt to EBITDA improved to
3.0x in 2011, from 4.4x in 2010, more than meeting our full-year
2011 expectation of less than 5.0x.
We raised our assessment of Melco Crown's business risk
profile to "fair" from "weak". The company has established a
solid market position at the Cotai strip and has diversified its
earnings. MCE's experience in the development and operation of
the CoD resort should partly offset the execution risks
associated with Studio City. Good execution of the Studio City
project should further increase MCE's product diversity and
strengthen its market position in Macau. Nevertheless, we
believe MCE will remain exposed to regulatory risks, including
those associated with gaming license renewal, and growing
competition from new casinos in Macau and across Asia. Melco
Crown's profitability could improve, in our opinion, as it
focuses more on the premium mass market. The company's EBITDA
margin increased to 21.1% in 2011, from 16.4% in 2010. We expect
the company to benefit from the shift in customers to Cotai from
Macau Peninsula, and the growth of the mass gaming market.
We expect Melco Crown to maintain an "aggressive" financial
risk profile over the next few years mainly because of the
significant capital expenditure for Studio City. Our rating
incorporates our expectation that the company will maintain its
market position and profitability, and that it will
significantly increase its borrowings to fund Studio City. In
our base-case projection, and after considering MCE's Studio
City project, we expect MCE's ratio of total debt to total
capital at 45%-50% in 2012-2014, and ratio of total debt to
EBITDA at or below 4x.
We rate the senior unsecured bond issue one notch below
Melco Crown due to structural subordination risk. The bond issue
will rank behind the US$1.2 billion senior secured bank
facilities in a recovery scenario. We expect the company's ratio
of priority debt to total assets to exceed our 15% threshold
over the next 12 months.
Liquidity
We assess Melco Crown's liquidity to be "strong", as defined
in our criteria. We expect the company's sources of liquidity to
exceed its uses by at least 1.5x over the next 12 months, and by
more than 1.0x over the next 24 months. Our liquidity assessment
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- The
group's sources of liquidity include an unrestricted cash
balance of about US$1.45 billion as of March 31, 2011, and funds
from operations (FFO).
-- Sources also include US$200 million in an undrawn
committed revolver facility.
-- Its uses of liquidity include capital expenditure,
working capital requirements, and debt repayments. As of March
31, 2011, Melco Crown has no short-term borrowings.
-- Net sources of liquidity will remain positive and the
company will be in compliance with its financial covenants even
if EBITDA declines by 30%.
-- Melco Crown has a good standing in the credit markets. We
believe MCE is likely to use the cash balance to fund the Studio
City project, expand CoD, or for new investment opportunities.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Melco
Crown's CoD casino will continue to generate strong cash flow.
The outlook also reflects our expectation that Crown and Melco
will maintain their close strategic relationship with Melco
Crown.
We may lower the rating if MCE's financial performance
weakens, such that its ratio of total debt to EBITDA exceeds
4.5x on a sustained basis. This could happen if the market
downturn is significant, MCE's market share materially declines
due to intense competition, or the group engages in aggressive
debt-funded expansion. We could also lower the rating if, in our
view, Melco Crown's strategic importance to Crown diminishes
significantly or MCE's growth strategy and financial risk
appetite become more aggressive.
We could raise the rating if Melco Crown prudently and
effectively manages its growth strategy, including the
development of Studio City, while maintaining a financial
profile consistent with a higher rating. An improved financial
profile would include maintaining a ratio of total debt to
EBITDA of less than 3.5x and strong liquidity.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For
Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating,
Oct. 1, 2010
-- Business And Financial Risks In The U.S. Gaming Industry,
Sept. 25, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April
15, 2008
Ratings List
Upgraded To From
Melco Crown Gaming (Macau) Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating
Foreign Currency BB/Stable/-- BB-/Stable/--
Greater China scale rating cnBBB-/--/-- cnBB+/--/--
MCE Finance Ltd.
Senior Unsecured BB- B+
Greater China scale rating cnBB+ cnBB