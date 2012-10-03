SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 'B+' corporate credit rating (CCR) and 'B+' senior unsecured issue rating on MEMC Electronic Materials Inc. is unaffected by the company's recent $200 million term loan debt issuance. The outlook is negative. MEMC will use the term loan for general corporate purposes in addition to providing additional liquidity for the company. Standard & Poor's does not rate the new term loan.