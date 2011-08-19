(The following was released by the rating agency)

CHENNAI/SINGAPORE, August 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Meridian Apparels Limited's (Meridian) 'BB-(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. Simultaneously, the agency has withdrawn the ratings on Meridian's instruments as follows:

- INR177.7m long-term loans: 'BB-(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn;

- INR359m fund-based working capital limits: 'BB-(ind)nm'/'F4(ind)nm' ; ratings withdrawn

- INR20m non-fund based working capital limits : 'BB-(ind)nm'/'F4(ind)nm' ; ratings withdrawn

- INR16.0m treasury (forwards/options) limits: 'BB-(ind)nm'/'F4(ind)nm' ; ratings withdrawn

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Meridian.