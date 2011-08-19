UPDATE 1-Michael Kors comparable sales fall more than expected
Feb 7 Apparel and accessories maker Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales, citing disappointing sales in North America and Europe.
(The following was released by the rating agency)
CHENNAI/SINGAPORE, August 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Meridian Apparels Limited's (Meridian) 'BB-(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. Simultaneously, the agency has withdrawn the ratings on Meridian's instruments as follows:
- INR177.7m long-term loans: 'BB-(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn;
- INR359m fund-based working capital limits: 'BB-(ind)nm'/'F4(ind)nm' ; ratings withdrawn
- INR20m non-fund based working capital limits : 'BB-(ind)nm'/'F4(ind)nm' ; ratings withdrawn
- INR16.0m treasury (forwards/options) limits: 'BB-(ind)nm'/'F4(ind)nm' ; ratings withdrawn
The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Meridian.
Feb 7 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Tuesday as investors look for a steer from a rush of quarterly earnings reports.
DETROIT, Feb 7 General Motors Co on Tuesday said fourth quarter net income fell to $1.19 a share, factoring out one-time items, in part because of $500 million in foreign exchange losses, and the company forecast 2017 profits per share would be flat to slightly up from 2016.