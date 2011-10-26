(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 26, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services corrected its rating on Merrill Lynch
Puttable FLOATs/RITES Trust's residual interest tax-exempt
securities receipts series PT-1186, relating to Lower Colorado
River Authority's refunding revenue bonds series 99A, to 'A'
from 'AA'.
