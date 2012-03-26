(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- We have assigned our 'A+' financial strength and
long-term counterparty credit ratings and 'A-1' short-term
counterparty credit rating to MetLife Alico Life Insurance KK
(MetLife Alico Japan).
-- The ratings reflect the insurer's strong stand-alone
credit profile and its role within American Life Insurance Co.
(Alico) and MetLife Inc. (MET). MET acquired Alico in 2010. We
view MetLife Alico Japan as a core entity of Alico as well as a
strategically important entity of MET, given its large
contributions to the MET group and the group's strong commitment
to the entity.
-- In our view, MetLife Alico Japan has a strong competitive
position in the Japanese life insurance market. It has a strong
distribution network and good product diversification. It also
has strong earnings on relatively low-risk products and adequate
capitalization relative to the risks it assumes.
-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we may
come to view MetLife Alico Japan as a core entity of the MET
group upon its successful integration into the group.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) March 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A+'
financial strength and long-term counterparty credit ratings and
'A-1' short-term counterparty credit rating to MetLife Alico
Life Insurance KK (MetLife Alico Japan). The outlook on the
ratings is positive.
MetLife Alico Japan will start operations as the Japanese
subsidiary of American Life Insurance Co. (Alico;
A+/Positive/--) on April 2, 2012. It will take on the insurance
policy liabilities of a Japanese branch of Alico by the end of
May 2012. The ratings reflect our assumption that MetLife Alico
Japan will successfully begin operations on April 2, 2012, and
adequate capital will be injected into the new subsidiary by
that date. The ratings reflect MetLife Alico Japan's important
role within the MET group's international strategy.
Based on our group methodology, we view MetLife Alico Japan
as a core entity of Alico and a strategically important
subsidiary of MetLife Inc. (MET; A-/Negative/A-2). MetLife Alico
Japan operates businesses that are integral to the MET group's
strategy, and it contributes to the group's sales and earnings.
We believe the MET group is strongly committed to Alico,
particularly to MetLife Alico Japan as it makes up a significant
part of Alico's capital and earnings. This can be seen from the
large acquisition costs that the group incurred for Alico; the
subsequent strategic restructuring of Alico entities, including
MetLife Alico Japan; and the progress made in integrating
Alico's key areas, such as investments and enterprise risk
management, into the MET group. The ratings on MetLife Alico
Japan also reflect the company's strong stand-alone credit
profile.
In our view, MetLife Alico Japan has a strong competitive
position in Japan's life insurance market. It has a diversified
distribution network and good product diversification, as well
as strong earnings from relatively low-risk products. We also
believe that the new subsidiary is likely to be adequately
capitalized relative to the risks it assumes.
The positive outlook on the ratings on MetLife Alico Japan
reflects our expectation that we will consider this subsidiary
to be a core entity of the MET group upon its full and
successful integration into the group. When that happens, we
expect to align the ratings on MetLife Alico Japan with those on
the core operating entities of the MET group, which are
currently 'AA-'.
We revised our outlook on Alico to positive in November 2010
when MET acquired Alico to reflect the possibility that we may
view Alico as a core entity of the MET group in a relatively
short period (for more details, please see "American Life
Insurance Co. Outlook Revised To Positive After Being Acquired
By MetLife Inc.," published on Nov. 1, 2010).
We will review MetLife Alico Japan's group status, based on
the progress of Alico's restructuring and integration into the
MET group. If MetLife Alico Japan is fully integrated into the
operations of the MET group, leading us to view it as a core
entity of the group, we may raise the ratings on MetLife Alico
Japan.
We may also raise the ratings if we upgrade the core
operating entities of the MET group--even if MetLife Alico Japan
were to keep its current group status within the MET group.
However, the ratings and outlook on MetLife Alico Japan will be
constrained by the sovereign ratings on Japan
(AA-/Negative/A-1+), given that its operations and asset
concentration are in Japan.
Conversely, we may downgrade MetLife Alico Japan if we lower
the ratings on MET's core operating companies and if MetLife
Alico Japan were to keep its current group status within the MET
group.
