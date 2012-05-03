(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We have revised the outlook on MetLife to stable from negative following the same action on MetLife's parent company, MetLife Inc. (MET; A-/Stable/A-2: core operating entities rated AA-/Stable/--) and its subsidiaries.

-- As a strategically important subsidiary of MET, and rated one notch below that of the core operating entities, MetLife's ratings and outlook move in tandem with the ratings and outlook on the core operating entities.

-- The outlook revisions are based on our view that MET's consolidated capital position and financial flexibility have improved in the past two years since financing the Alico acquisition.

Rating Action

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has revised the outlook on Australian-based MetLife Insurance Ltd. (MetLife; A+/Stable/--) to stable from negative.

Rationale

The outlook revision follows the same action on MetLife's parent company, MetLife Inc. (MET; A-/Stable/A-2: core operating entities rated AA-/Stable/--) and its subsidiaries. As a strategically important subsidiary of MET, and rated one notch below that of the core operating entities, MetLife's ratings and outlook move in tandem with the ratings and outlook on the core operating entities.

The outlook revisions are based on our view that MET's consolidated capital position and financial flexibility have improved in the past two years since financing the Alico acquisition. This is reflected in an approximate 10% improvement in capital adequacy based on our model, the expected repatriation of excess capital from Japan, quality and stability of statutory capital, and management's increased focused on financial discipline and risk management. Debt leverage was 23.8% and EBITDA fixed-charge coverage was 7.6x at year-end (full-year) 2011, compared with 26.4% and 4.8x, respectively, for 2010. Debt double leverage is now near zero. MetLife has a favorable mix of mortality, morbidity, and longevity risk. It has effectively managed credit and market risks through the financial crisis. Management of interest rate and equity market risks will be critical to MET's future financial strength.

Outlook

The outlook on MetLife reflects the outlook on MET. The outlook on MET is stable. We expect premium growth to be modest in the U.S. and more than 10% internationally. We expect MET to limit retail variable annuity sales to $19 billion or less based on its publicly stated targets. Improved investment performance and disciplined pricing will enhance profits in the U.S. Profits internationally will benefit from expense savings as the integration activity winds down. Overall we expect EBITDA in the $9 billion to $10 billion range and EBITDA fixed-charge coverage of 6.5x to 7x. We expect debt leverage of approximately 24% in 2012 including the January 2012 DAC accounting charge. We also assume approximately $2 billion in common share repurchases. Financial leverage will remain about 35%.

We are unlikely to raise the ratings further because of macroeconomic conditions that affect MET and the life insurance sector overall and our belief that MET is unlikely to maintain capital adequacy supportive of higher ratings. However, if MET retained and held capital against adverse events at an 'AA' confidence level for two-to-three years, an improved view of capitalization would be a favorable rating factor. Conversely, we could lower the ratings if we observe erosion of MET's competitive position; if competitive, underwriting, or investment pressures pull down MET's operating performance; or if asset deterioration, inadequate reserves, or lack of retained earnings prevent MET from maintaining its current level and quality of capitalization.

Ratings List

To From

MetLife Insurance Ltd.

Counterparty credit rating

Local currency A+/Stable/-- A+/Negative/--

Financial strength rating

Local currency A+/Stable/-- A+/Negative/--