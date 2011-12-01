(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- Lima, Ohio-based independent industrial coater MetoKote
refinanced its term loan that was due Nov. 27, 2011 with new and
existing term loans totaling $71 million due Nov. 27, 2013 and
$16 million of cash.
-- Because of the refinancing and our assumption of a
gradual recovery in MetoKote's businesses, we are raising the
corporate credit rating to 'B-' from 'CCC+'.
-- The negative rating outlook reflects uncertainty in the
company's business environment.
Dec 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its
corporate credit on Lima, Ohio-based MetoKote Corp. to 'B-' from
'CCC+'. The rating outlook is negative.
Lima, Ohio-based auto supplier MetoKote Corp. refinanced its
term loan that was due Nov. 27, 2011, and secured a new $5
million revolving credit facility. We believe the company's
businesses are stabilizing because of the gradual recovery in
light- and commercial-vehicle demand in North America.
We believe the pace of light-vehicle production in North
America has moderated, but will still increase by over 8% in
2011 compared with 2010. Heavy commercial-vehicle production,
however, likely will rise over 50% compared with 2010, albeit
from low historical levels.
As a result, we believe the company's credit measures have
improved in fiscal 2011 (ended Oct. 31) and will continue to do
so in fiscal 2012. We expect EBITDA margins to be over 15% when
fiscal 2011 is reported, and leverage to fall significantly
below 4x because of higher adjusted EBITDA and debt reduction in
fiscal 2012.
The company has a highly leveraged financial position and
vulnerable business risk profile as a participant in the highly
competitive, fragmented, and cyclical coating business serving
the automotive, agricultural, and construction markets.
MetoKote's sales are vulnerable to swings in demand and pricing
for coating activity because its operations are concentrated in
this niche segment.
In addition, the company lacks significant scope and scale
in this sector, even though it is the largest independent
operator. Still, we believe the company has a highly variable
cost structure and a generally favorable contract structure with
its long-term customers. MetoKote competes with the large,
captive coating operations of a number of auto original
equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as with many small,
single-plant companies.
Although its dependence on the OEM market has decreased,
that market still accounted for more than 40% of MetoKote's
fiscal 2010 revenue. The company has limited geographic
diversity; an estimated 79% of its revenue was generated in
North America in fiscal 2010, and its concentrated customer base
adds further business risk.
MetoKote's geographic diversity has been increasing, but
very slowly, through a steady global expansion to serve
customers outside North America. The privately held company is
controlled by its equity sponsor, unrated CCMP Capital Advisors
LLC, and does not file with the SEC.
