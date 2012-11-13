BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings says will respond to Marcato’S presentation
* Buffalo wild wings inc says company welcomes input from shareholders and will respond to marcato’s presentation in due course Further company coverage:
Nov 14 Moody's A2 rating applies to Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (NY) $360 million Transportation Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds 2012G, including subseries G-1, G-2, G-3, and G-4
* Buffalo wild wings inc says company welcomes input from shareholders and will respond to marcato’s presentation in due course Further company coverage:
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 22 Investors galloped into stocks for the third straight week, delivering U.S.-based funds invested in companies abroad the most cash since August 2015, Investment Company Institute data released on Wednesday show. World stock funds attracted $5.3 billion, the most since August 2015, the trade group said, as investors built up bets in relatively low-priced markets. "There is a perennial value investor who recognizes that we've had one
NEW YORK, Feb 22 A possible U.S. interest rate hike is on the table at a Federal Reserve policy meeting next month, Fed Governor Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, adding the central bank could tighten policy soon.