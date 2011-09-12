(The following was released by the rating agency)
DALLAS (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 12, 2011-- Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'AA-' long-term rating to
Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, D.C.'s (MWAA or the
authority) nearly $133.7 million series 2011C airport system
revenue and refunding bonds, nearly $9.4 million series 2011D
airport system revenue refunding bonds, and $48.9 million 2011E
taxable airport system revenue refunding bonds. At the same
time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'AA-' long-term and
underlying ratings (SPUR) on MWAA's outstanding bonds. Finally,
Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'AAA' long-term rating on certain
bonds based on the application of joint criteria based on the
rating of the letter of credit (LOC) provider and SPUR of the
authority. Debt outstanding totals $5.25 billion, including
$89.0 million in outstanding commercial paper (CP) notes. The
outlook on all ratings is stable.
"The rating on MWAA's airport system revenue bonds reflects
our view of the authority's solid market and service area and
the near-completion of a significant capital program that has
resulted in lower coverage and higher costs relative to many
U.S. airports," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Todd
Spence.
"We further expect that MWAA will manage its large capital
plan without significant cost overruns or additional scope
changes, while exceeding projected financial margins and
containing cost levels," Mr. Spence added.
