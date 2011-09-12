(The following was released by the rating agency)

DALLAS (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 12, 2011-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'AA-' long-term rating to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, D.C.'s (MWAA or the authority) nearly $133.7 million series 2011C airport system revenue and refunding bonds, nearly $9.4 million series 2011D airport system revenue refunding bonds, and $48.9 million 2011E taxable airport system revenue refunding bonds. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'AA-' long-term and underlying ratings (SPUR) on MWAA's outstanding bonds. Finally, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'AAA' long-term rating on certain bonds based on the application of joint criteria based on the rating of the letter of credit (LOC) provider and SPUR of the authority. Debt outstanding totals $5.25 billion, including $89.0 million in outstanding commercial paper (CP) notes. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

"The rating on MWAA's airport system revenue bonds reflects our view of the authority's solid market and service area and the near-completion of a significant capital program that has resulted in lower coverage and higher costs relative to many U.S. airports," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Todd Spence.

"We further expect that MWAA will manage its large capital plan without significant cost overruns or additional scope changes, while exceeding projected financial margins and containing cost levels," Mr. Spence added.

