BRIEF-Ayco proposes 1-for-10 share contrasplit
* Says to propose share contrasplit, to change 10 existing shares with a nominal value of 0.03 euro ($0.0319) per share for 1 new share with a nominal value of 0.3 euro
March 8 Mexican RMBS CREYCB 06U
* Moody's downgrades Mexican RMBS CREYCB 06U to B1.mx (sf)
* David Ames, chairman of Harlequin Group of companies, with three counts of fraud by abuse of position, contrary to section 1 of Fraud Act 2006
* Fannie Mae reports annual net income of $12.3 billion and comprehensive income of $11.7 billion for 2016