(The following was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Berhad's (MEXIM) USD1.5bn multi-currency medium-term note (MTN) programme a senior unsecured rating of 'A-'.

The programme rating is the same as MEXIM's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). Fitch stresses that there is no assurance that notes issued in the future under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as the programme's rating. Senior issues that Fitch may rate under the programme, whose coupons carry embedded market risk and whose principal does not, will be rated 'A-(emr)'.

MEXIM was established in 1995 and is 99.9%-owned by the Minister of Finance (Incorporated). The Federal Lands Commissioner (Incorporated) holds one ordinary share.

The list of MEXIM's ratings is as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'A-'; Outlook Stable

- Support Rating '1'

- Support Rating Floor 'A-'